Salford Red Devils 29-22 Hull FC: Marc Sneyd has eventful afternoon to help hosts beat his old club

Marc Sneyd scored a try, kicked four goals and a drop goal, then got sin-binned, as the Salford Red Devils scrum-half helped sink his former club Hull FC 29-22 in a dramatic encounter at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Australian winger Ken Sio marked his return to action after injury with the game's decisive try, while prop Tyler Dupree, the subject of intense transfer speculation this week, scored a first-half try for the Red Devils.

Ryan Brierley and Deon Cross also scored tries for Salford, while Jake Clifford, Jake Trueman and Josh Griffin replied for the Black and Whites in an enthralling battle between two of Super League's in-form teams.

Story of the game

Despite the close nature of the game, Hull FC did not hold the lead after the 21st minute with Salford just doing enough to keep their noses in front.

Tony Smith's side came into the game on the back of four straight wins and they made a confident start, taking the lead with a superb 80-metre team try. McIntosh and Brad Fash linked well before Adam Swift broke clear and his pass saw Clifford finish off for a try which he could not convert.

Their lead lasted 12 minutes - Salford replying when Sneyd's inside pass was received at pace by Dupree and the prop proved unstoppable from 10 metres, scoring under the posts. Sneyd's conversion gave Salford a 6-4 lead.

Smith's men regained the lead in the 21st minute when stand-off Trueman took on the line and just evaded the Salford cover, scoring from 15 metres. Clifford's conversion extended Hull's lead to 10-6.

Tyler Dupree goes over for a try in Salford's win over Hull FC

The rest of the first half belonged to Salford as they dominated possession and scored two more tries. Brodie Croft's angled kick to the corner was well anticipated by Cross who slid in to collect the ball and score a try which Sneyd converted.

With three minutes of the half to play, Salford scored their third try. Sneyd kicked downfield straight from a scrum 15 metres inside his own half and Brierley won a thrilling race for the ball with Hull full-back Tex Hoy, touching down for a try, which Sneyd goaled to give his side an eight-point lead at the break.

Hull FC cut Salford's lead to just two as they made a flying start to the second half. McIntosh took a long pass from Trueman to score in the corner and Clifford's conversion made it 18-16.

With 50 minutes played, Salford re-opened their two-score lead. Cross broke dangerously and though Hull managed to hunt him down, the ball was quickly switched to the opposite wing and Sam Stone did well to get his pass away in the tackle to the supporting Sneyd who raced in for a try he also converted to make it 24-16.

Salford's players celebrate scoring their fifth try

But back came Hull FC, scoring their fourth try with 22 minutes remaining. Griffin found himself in space after taking Clifford's pass and he strolled over for a try which Clifford converted to make it 24-22.

Salford looked to have landed the final blow eight minutes from the end when Croft's floated pass to the right was taken by Sio and he produced an accomplished finish to touch down in the corner, though Sneyd could not add the conversion.

With a minute remaining, Sneyd kicked a drop goal to make it 29-22 and then received a yellow card after being penalised for holding down.

What they said

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

"Overall, it was a really good game of rugby and I was very pleased to come out on the right side of it.

"Sneyd's game management was unbelievable as it often is. But we needed 17 good players today because, on paper, Hull FC are a very strong side and they had a good bench too. I thought we managed Hull really well."

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith

"Salford deserved to win...just. I thought it was an entertaining game and both teams gave it a good crack. Salford were slightly better - I thought we showed good spirit and the effort wasn't in question.

"We are not satisfied. We need to improve but I am certainly not going to hammer our players for the effort they put into the game."

What's next?

Both clubs now head to Newcastle for Super League's Magic Weekend. Salford get the weekend under way at St James' Park when they face Hull Kingston Rovers on Saturday, June 3 (1.30pm), followed by Hull FC rounding out the weekend against Warrington Wolves the following day (4.30pm). Both matches are live on Sky Sports.