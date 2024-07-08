Salford Red Devils 22-20 Hull FC: Marc Sneyd plays key role as hosts earn fourth straight Super League victory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Salford held off Hull FC to earn their fourth straight win and consolidate fifth place in the Super League table Highlights as Salford held off Hull FC to earn their fourth straight win and consolidate fifth place in the Super League table

Ryan Brierley made a try-scoring comeback and Marc Sneyd celebrated his 300th Super League appearance with five vital goals against his former side as Salford edged Hull FC 22-20 to register a fourth successive win.

Hull half-back Ben Reynolds missed a 78th-minute conversion to Lewis Martin's try to send the game to golden point as the Red Devils cemented fifth place in the table.

Full-back Brierley had sat out his team's three previous victories with a rib injury but returned with a bang against a Hull side still without an away win in 2024 and who sit second bottom of the standings after 14 defeats out of 16.

Hull led 6-4 in the first half and scored four tries to their hosts' three in the game but Reynolds failed to improve his team's final two touchdowns.

A minute's applause to remember Rob Burrow took place before Super League's only fixture of the day and there was further recognition of the Leeds Rhinos' legend on seven minutes as all fans united to sing: 'There's only one Rob Burrow.'

The on-field action was less inspiring until Salford made a 27th-minute breakthrough as Deon Cross touched down.

Reynolds scythed through the home defence to register his first try for the Black and Whites and then booted Hull in front but it was all square at half-time as Sneyd kicked a penalty after the hooter.

Marc Sneyd starred for Salford on his 300th Super League appearance

Tom Briscoe's off-the-ball challenge on Brierley earned him a yellow card and his temporary absence and a game-ending injury for hooker Danny Houghton was a double blow for Simon Grix's side.

When Briscoe returned Salford were 18-6 in front thanks to Sneyd's converted tries for Brierley and centre Chris Hankinson.

Young Hull forward Denive Balmforth provided an instant response with his third try in as many games but when Salford were gifted a cheap penalty on the hour Sneyd took the points on offer to move the Red Devils two scores in front again.

Final-quarter tries for Jordan Lane and Martin kept Hull in contention right until Reynolds' costly late miss.

What they said - 'Sneyd's calmness probably the difference'

Salford head coach Paul Rowley:

"It was fitting his 300th game should be against Hull. There were 161 appearances for Hull in that and some significant ones as well. He had some good times there and always speaks fondly of them. But we wanted to win for him.

"In a game that wasn't polished on both sides, a performer and competitor like Sneydy was always going to have a big influence. Without being spectacular, he was a calming influence and probably the difference between the two sides.

"While it wasn't overly enjoyable for us as staff to watch, we did what we have done on several occasions this year, which is come through some close encounters."

Hull FC interim coach Simon Grix: 'Competing has got to be a minimum. But it is not everything because we need to win games'

Hull FC interim coach Simon Grix:

"It is great we are competing from where we were getting hammered every week. But we want to win games.

"This wasn't dead set ours but we had a few opportunities. Had we been a bit smarter, we might have come away with it.

"I think we left one out there. Competing has got to be a minimum. But it is not everything because we need to win games. We are showing enough that we can nick a few."

What's next?

Hull FC host city rivals Hull KR on Saturday July 13 (2.55pm, Sky Sports Arena), with Salford visiting Catalans Dragons later the same day (5.25pm, Sky Sports Arena).

