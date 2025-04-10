Betfred Super League: James McDonnell stars as Leeds Rhinos ease past beleaguered Salford Red Devils

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos Highlights of the Super League match between Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos

James McDonnell scored four tries as Leeds beat crisis-hit Salford 28-0 at the AJ Bell Stadium and moved into the Betfred Super League's top six.

Having given the Rhinos the lead with the only try of the first half, McDonnell made it a hat-trick by crossing twice more early in the second.

And after Lachie Miller added Leeds' fourth, McDonnell went over again late on as Brad Arthur's men completed an ultimately comfortable victory.

While they moved into the play-off places, going up to fifth, Paul Rowley's Salford stay second-bottom, having suffered a sixth loss in seven Super League outings this season.

The build-up to the match had seen the financially-troubled Red Devils' captain Kallum Watkins become another high-profile departure from the club, rejoining Leeds on a deal for the rest of the season.

He was not involved in a contest the opening stages of which saw Leeds have Keenan Palasia sin-binned after a first-minute tackle on Chris Atkin, then exert pressure without being able to make a breakthrough as Salford held them off commendably.

The defence was then breached in the 21st minute when McDonnell crashed over following an offload by Jake Connor, who was unable to get his conversion attempt on target.

It looked as if Leeds would have to be content with that heading into the break as Salford thwarted them again for the remainder of the half, drawing cheers of appreciation from the home supporters, but the lead was boosted in the final moments of the first half as a penalty was awarded and Miller sent it through the posts.

The visitors then took firm control of proceedings within a few minutes of the second half getting underway, going 16-0 up with McDonnell crossing twice in quick succession.

Leeds subsequently found themselves temporarily down to 12 players again soon after, this time Mikolaj Oledzki penalised for a challenge on Matty Foster.

Despite the man disadvantage, the Rhinos looked to have scored another try as Harry Newman went down, but the effort was disallowed for a double movement following a video check.

Number four then did arrive when Morgan Gannon sent a kick through and Miller touched down between the posts.

McDonnell's evening subsequently got even better as he added to his personal haul in the 76th minute - and he crossed again in the final few moments, but the effort was ruled out for a forward pass.