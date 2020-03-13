Salford 18-14 Wigan: Red Devils come from 12 points down to claim Super League win

Niall Evalds' second-half double and a Kevin Brown try with eight minutes left saw Salford come from 12 points down to beat Super League leaders Wigan Warriors 18-14 on Friday.

Adrian Lam's Wigan appeared to be cruising to victory as they opened up a lead with Jackson Hastings marking his 100th professional appearance with a try against his former club.

But two converted tries in seven minutes from full-back Evalds turned the game on its head before Brown touched down for the decisive score.

The victory was just Salford's second of the campaign, while Wigan were looking for a sixth on the bounce

Chris Hankinson kicked Wigan ahead with a fifth-minute penalty after a high shot on Morgan Smithies but the lead was short-lived as Tui Lolohea replied for Salford with a penalty after Luke Yates was also tackled high.

Hastings scored the game's first try in the 14th minute and did not celebrate against the club he helped guide to the Super League Grand Final last season. The current Steve Prescott Man Of Steel cut infield to score from 15 metres and Hankinson added the conversion to extend Wigan's lead to 8-2.

The home side, who had won just once going into the game, enjoyed a promising spell of pressure as they looked to reduce the deficit but were unable to find a way through some determined Wigan defending.

And it was the Warriors who claimed a second try four minutes before half-time when hooker Sam Powell found a gap from 10 metres out and powered through. Hankinson added the conversion but was off target with a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Salford were forced to defend their tryline for long spells at the start of the second half as Wigan looked to increase their lead further - Bevan French going closest, but for a superb defensive intervention from Dan Sarginson.

But it was the home side who produced a remarkable finish to snatch victory. Evalds' first try came in the 59th minute when he picked up a loose pass from Mark Flanagan and found a gap in the Wigan defence.

Six minutes later, Evalds scooped up the ball which rebounded off a Salford player and he raced 90 metres to score before Lolohea's conversion tied the game.

Brown, the player bought to replace Hastings for 2020, then scored from dummy half with eight minutes remaining and the hosts hung on for an impressive victory.

Reaction

