St Helens 48-6 Huddersfield Giants: Saints complete regular season unbeaten at home

Tommy Makinson scored one of eight St Helens tries in a dominant home win

St Helens scored 24 points in each half as they wrapped up their home Super League campaign in style with a comfortable 48-6 win over relegation-threatened Huddersfield at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

In-form prop Luke Thompson got a brace while Lachlan Coote had a perfect night with the boot, kicking eight goals from as many attempts.

The victory ensured the League Leaders Shield winners completed the regular season without losing a game on home soil, an ominous record which will give them huge confidence ahead of the play-offs.

The last time they achieved such a feat was in 2002 when Saints went on to win the Grand Final. But Huddersfield remain in danger of dropping to the Championship.

The victory meant Saints completed the entire regular season unbeaten at home

A week ago, Saints were involved in the joint lowest scoring game in Super League history - a 4-0 win over Castleford.

But it took Justin Holbrook's side just three minutes to surpass that score, Thompson racing to the tryline after a fine pass from his fellow prop Alex Walmsley. Coote, playing for the first time since the Challenge Cup Final defeat to Warrington last month, added the conversion.

After a quarter of an hour, Dominic Peyroux had a clear run to the try line after some slick Saints approach play with Jonny Lomax providing the killer pass. Coote again kicked the extras.

It was Coote who helped lay the platform for Saints' third try with a 40-20 kick. James Roby, Coote and Lomax combined to get Regan Grace in for a Coote-converted try on the left flank.

With three minutes of the first half remaining, a break from Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook split the Huddersfield defence wide open and his inside pass sent Morgan Knowles away for a try which Coot goaled for a 24-0 interval lead which did not flatter the home side.

With the half-time team talk from Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford clearly having had the desired effect, the visitors got off the mark within three minutes of the restart when Martin Lawrence barged in for a try from close range and Oliver Russell added the conversion.

The try was to provide only temporary respite for the Giants as Saints scored their fifth try in the 54th minute, Kyle Amor burrowing over and Coote again successful with the boot.

Thompson claimed his second try before Lomax added Saints' seventh with 10 minutes remaining. Coote again converted as Huddersfield finished well beaten.

Tommy Makinson completed the scoring after taking a suspiciously forward-looking pass from Grace in the dying minutes, Coote again adding the extras.