St Helens 17-16 Salford Red Devils: Moses Mbye's drop-goal snatches golden-point win for hosts

Moses Mbye kicked the crucial drop-goal as St Helens grabbed a 17-16 win over Salford in a fiery match between the Betfred Super League play-off hopefuls on Thursday evening.

The sides were level at 16-16 when the full-time hooter sounded in a controversial match at Totally Wicked Stadium which saw four players sin-binned.

But five minutes into extra-time, Mbye landed the one-pointer which gave Saints the win and sent their fans into frenzy.

An unconverted try from Tommy Makinson plus two Marc Sneyd penalties had the sides locked in at 4-4 at half-time, ill-discipline costing the home outfit.

Tries from St Helens' Joe Batchelor and Waqa Blake were then matched by Nene MacDonald and Ryan Hankinson as the sides finished regular time locked in all square.

It is a welcome win for St Helens who now win back to fourth in the table ahead of Salford.

Story of the game

In the pouring rain it was St Helens who struck first, some good field position getting them on the front foot and Makinson diving over in the corner to go 4-0 in the lead.

The outlook then seemed to be better for Saints as Joe Shorrocks was sent to the sin bin for a shirt pull on Daryl Clark, preventing a try-scoring opportunity, but Saints could not convert the pressure into points.

Sneyd and his left boot then came to the fore, a penalty bringing the score to 4-2 with just over 10 minutes remaining, another on the 34th minute bringing scores level at the break.

The second half started in the same way as the first as Blake went over in the corner to put his side back in front but in just five minutes Salford hit back through a debated Hankinson effort.

With the score at 10-10, Batchelor finished off a lovely Jake Burns pass as the Saints moved 16-10 in front but as chaos ensued with yellow cards, the match took a turn.

Saints' Morgan Knowles was shown a yellow card for a high shot before his team-mate Joe Batchelor was then sent to the sin bin for late contact, the Red Devils' Ollie Partington joining him for causing a melee.

With St Helens down to 11, Salford took their chance to strike, MacDonald going over in the corner and Sneyd adding the extras to bring the game to 16-16.

After the final hooter went, St Helens won the coin toss and chose to receive the kick-off in golden-point extra time, staying patient with a lack of ball-playing half-backs on the field.

After biding their time, and a brilliant Harry Robertson break, Mbye lined up the drop-goal and slotted it over, clinching a massive win for St Helens.

What they said

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens:

"It was a really attritional game. Neither team were backing down from that which is great to see.

"I am sure for the neutrals it was enjoyable, not sure in the coaching box.

"We want to finish as high as possible.

"I have spoken to the players, I don't want to put too much pressure on them.

"This has been a very different year from what we are used to. There has been some adversity, some challenges have really tested us.

"Today has been all about character but it has got to remain this way until the end of the year."

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley:

"Coaches see what lads go through in the week.

"I am very proud but we expect to win so we are disappointed.

"The tackle on Deon [Cross] in the corner and then letting the full-back get a 15-metre break to get on a roll towards drop-goal territory - they are moments but win or lose, we will learn.

"That is what the game is about. We have a remarkable knack of bouncing back.

"We don't do crisis meetings. We learn lessons and we bounce back."

