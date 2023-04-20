St Helens 28-6 Warrington Wolves: Five-try Saints stun Warrington with huge victory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A brilliant offload from Konrad Hurrell set up Tee Ritson who scored to cap off a comprehensive win for St Helens. A brilliant offload from Konrad Hurrell set up Tee Ritson who scored to cap off a comprehensive win for St Helens.

St Helens got back to winning ways as they secured a pivotal 28-6 Super League win over Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

St Helens romped into an early lead in the first half as Konrad Hurrell, Jonny Lomax, and Will Hopoate crossed over for the home outfit to take a storming 16-0 lead.

Despite being stunned early on by the Saints, Warrington fought back in the 25th minute through Matty Russell in the corner, Stefan Ratchford converting to bring the score to 16-6 at the break.

However, St Helens continued their dominance in the second half, Jon Bennison showing individual skill to go over in the 43rd minute before Tee Ritson rounded off the win in the final minute in style to seal a brilliant victory.

Story of the game

The game was flowing for the first 10 minutes before St Helens took their opportunity, Hurrell intercepting a loose Williams pass to go over for the opening try.

The great start for the home outfit then continued as Lomax increased their lead just four minutes later, stepping and fooling the Warrington defence to go in right near the sticks, Bennison adding the extras to make it 10-0.

It then only took five more minutes for Hopoate to finish off a perfect Jack Welsby grubber kick as St Helens took a 16-0 lead after just 20 minutes.

Despite Saints getting on top early, Warrington fought back in the 25th minute as Russell dived over in the corner, Ratchford converting to bring the score to 16-6 at half-time.

St Helens 28-6 Warrington Wolves

However, it didn't take long into the second half for St Helens to go over again, Bennison breaking and throwing an incredible dummy to score in the 43rd minute.

An arm wrestle then ensued between the two, but St Helens found themselves on top in the 65th minute, a ball steal on Matty Lees gifting Saints the penalty which Joey Lussick took to add two more to their tally.

The Saints then capped off their night in style as, in the final minute, Hurrell sent a brilliant pass out the back with Ritson flying over in the corner, Lussick converting to seal an emphatic win.

What they said

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens analyses his side's performance at the touch screen:

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell:

"It is disappointing. We handed the ascendency to St Helens and they were only too willing to take it.

"We never had control in the first half until right at the end until a little bit more clarity.

"The second half was really disappointing and we lost our way and that try really rattled us.

"We tried to overplay a little bit and they deserved to win tonight."

What's next

Following the international break, St Helens are back in action away to Catalans Dragons on Friday May 5, with kick-off at 7.45pm live on Sky Sports. For Warrington Wolves, a home game against bottom-of-the-table Wakefield Trinity awaits, also on Friday May 5, with kick-off at 8pm.