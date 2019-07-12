St Helens 32-10 Wigan: Tommy Makinson scores twice as Saints crush Warriors

1:25 Highlights from the Super League match between St Helens and Wigan Warriors. Highlights from the Super League match between St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

St Helens increased their lead at the top of the Betfred Super League to 10 points with a crushing 32-10 derby win over arch-rivals Wigan.

Tommy Makinson crossed twice in the first half to put Saints ahead at the Totally Wicked Stadium and further scores from Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama and Jonny Lomax put the hosts 32-4 up after an hour.

Wigan finished strongly and claimed a consolation try through Zak Hardaker - who scored all his side's points - but a number of their fans had long headed for the exits.

Coote finished with a personal haul of 16 points having also kicked six goals.

The Saints fans in the near sell-out crowd were treated to a sparkling display from their side, particularly in the second half.

Lachlan Coote extends St Helens' advantage at the Totally Wicked Stadium

Wigan, with their five-match winning run emphatically ended, were left with much to do to secure a play-off spot.

The teams traded early penalty goals but Saints seized the initiative after 13 minutes when Lomax sent Makinson diving over for his first in the corner with a fine pass.

Saints remained the dominant side throughout the remainder of the first half but some uncharacteristic handling errors hampered their attempts to increase their advantage.

Hardaker reduced the arrears to 6-4 with his second penalty and the game remained close although Wigan, with Tommy Leuluai off the field for a spell, lacked creativity.

Kevin Maiqama celebrates his try - St Helens' fourth against the Warriors

Saints continued to press and Makinson was denied when Hardaker read his attempt to kick past the full-back.

The breakthrough eventually came six minutes before the interval as Saints again moved the ball to the right to give Makinson an easy finish.

With the bit between their teeth, Saints carried their momentum into the second half and soon took firm control.

They increased their lead after 51 minutes when Coote raced through to touch down a kick from Theo Fages after Lomax had been held just short.

Another followed as Joe Burgess failed to deal with a Fages bomb and Naiqama pounced, and things got worse for Wigan as Morgan Knowles charged down a Leuluai kick and Lomax raced in to score.

Wigan rallied in the latter stages and Hardaker raced onto a loose ball after another charge down to score but Saints' third victory over their rivals this season had long since been secured.