Super League 2025: Who is top of the class with IMG?
1: ST HELENS
2024 illustrative grading: Grade A (16.78 points)
2025 grade: A (17.02 points)
St Helens have a lot going for them as a club, their ownership set-up, owning their own stadium, and engagement with fans all helping them.
Although they did not pick up a trophy in 2023 or 2024, they finished well across those seasons with consistent top-six finishes, earning them good points for their on-field performance.
Mike Rush, St Helens chief executive, said: “Our club always strives to be a leader in the world of rugby league, on and off the pitch, and so we are pleased that St Helens have been issued a ‘Grade A’ by IMG and Rugby League Commercial.
“The support we have as a club from our fans, our sponsors and partners is greatly appreciated by all involved.
"We look forward to the 2025 Betfred Super League season.”
2: WIGAN WARRIORS
2024 illustrative grading: Grade A (16.87 points)
2025 grade: A (16.91 points)
It is no surprise to see the history-making, quadruple holders Wigan Warriors near the top of the pile for 2025.
They picked up a whopping five points for their performance, getting the full four points on offer plus 0.75 for their Grand Final win and 0.25 for their Challenge Cup win.
Aside from the on-field performance, they have performed well across the board, their financial outlook and facilities scoring well.
3: LEEDS RHINOS
2024 illustrative grading: Grade A (17.49 points)
2025 grade: Grade A (16.84 points)
Leeds Rhinos topped the pile when the illustrative gradings came out in 2024 and in 2025 they are third best, their on-field performance seeing them drop slightly in that area.
They have a top-notch stadium and facilities, with a strong system in place and lots of ties with the local community.
A club statement said: "Leeds Rhinos are pleased to have been awarded a Grade A rating as part of the RL Commercial Grading process.
"Thank you to our fans who played their part in helping us maintain our Grade A rating, we're looking forward to building on our score next season.
"Welcome back Wakefield Trinity."
4: WARRINGTON WOLVES
2024 illustrative grading: Grade A (15.75 points)
2025 grade: A (16.27 points)
Warrington Wolves have performed well over the last few seasons which gives them very decent points in that area.
The Wolves also are very financially stable, with strong ties to the community through their foundation and have one of the top stadiums in the league.
5: HULL KR
2024 illustrative grading: Grade A (15.52 points)
2025 grade: A (15.97 points)
Hull KR have had a tremendous couple of years on the field and that is reflected in their points in that pillar, making the Challenge Cup in 2023 and Super League Grand Final in 2024.
They also have put in a lot of work in regards their facilities and have been hosting record attendances at their ground.
Their chairman Paul Sewel said: “The confirmation of our A Grading is welcome and illustrates the trajectory we are on as a club.
"Since our grading last year, we have been working hard in the background on the areas the audit highlighted to cement ourselves at the top.
"So naturally we are pleased to post an improved score and climb the IMG league table.
"On behalf of the board of directors I’d like to thank our partners, sponsors, staff and players, who have all done their bit to contribute. It is truly a one-club team effort.
"The achievement is also a reflection of our ever-growing and galvanised supporter base.
"Every person on the terrace and every digital interaction around the world all contribute, so thank you.
"Your support is never taken for granted and looking at the 2025 membership sales, it looks like the sold-out signs will be up again next season as more of you join our journey.
"We have identified further ways we can improve our score in the 2025 season.
"That is always the aim, to be stronger each year. If we can improve season on season, success is inevitable.”
6: CATALANS DRAGONS
2024 illustrative grading: Grade A (16.73 points)
2025 grade: A (15.52 points)
Catalans Dragons have their own stadium and a long-term owner in Bernard Gausch that see them as one of the most stable clubs in the top flight.
They have also been working on improving the facilities they have on offer, with talks of further redevelopment in 2025.
And if you haven't seen, the Dragons get bumper crowds, with an abundance of home fans and the away end packed out as Super League fans combine a holiday with watching rugby league.
7: LEIGH LEOPARDS
2024 illustrative grading: Grade B (12.45 points)
2025 grade: A (15.13 points)
What a massive jump for the Leopards!
Leigh have come on in leaps and bounds since their return to Super League just a couple of years ago and look like they will continue improving.
They always go big on providing a game-day atmosphere, have a strong ownership system, and have increased attendances massively.
A statement from the Leopards called this one of their most significant days in the club's history: "Leigh Leopards are delighted to announce that the club has achieved Grade A status in the RFL and IMG grading process, a significant milestone that secures our status in the Betfred Super League for the 2025 season.
"We wish to attribute this success to all our stakeholders and staff but especially our players, coaches and supporters, without whom, as we shall explain, this would not have been possible.
"Have no doubt, today is one of the most important in the club’s long history."
8: WAKEFIELD TRINITY
2024 illustrative grading: Grade B (12.52 points)
2025 grade: A (15.09 points)
Wakefield thrashed Toulouse Olympique 36-0 in the Championship Grand Final, having already won the 1895 Cup and the Championship League Leaders' Shield, meaning they would also have returned to Super League under the old system of promotion and relegation.
However, they made sure to reach the top flight under the new system too, the points they earnt for winning the Championship Grand Final actually pushing them past 15 points and into the Grade A category.
Wakefield chief executive Craig Barrass said: “We’re all delighted with the news and it’s been a long road with IMG this year. The announcement has come with a mixture of relief and elation to finally confirm that we’ve got back to the Super League.
"The whole process has been one that has been ongoing all year long, and IMG runs alongside what we are doing on the field and there is more to it than meets the eye.
"We’ve put a big focus into each and every category of IMG and looked to maximise points where we can. The work that we have put in this year also helps set us up for future years.
"For example, the attendance that we have achieved this year will help our three year rolling average in the future and we’d really like to thank fans for their support throughout 2024.
"Our fans have had an important part to play across every category of IMG. We’ve managed to have a record year in retail, our media has hit record numbers and then the obvious one is our increase in attendances helping the team on the field to achieve our victories.
"As a club and a family, we can not thank them enough for this year.”
9: CASTLEFORD TIGERS
2024 illustrative grading: Grade B (12.16 points)
2025 grade: A (15.02 points)
The Tigers, on the illustrative gradings from 2024, would not have actually been in Super League due to the fact that Toulouse Olympique scored better than the Tigers, Leigh and Wakefield.
However, the Tigers believed that, due to an error, their score would have actually been higher in 2024 (around 12.65-12.91) and that is reflected in their grade for 2025 as they jump to Grade A.
They have been doing lots of work on the ground which they own and under new owner Martin Jepson are looking to continue to make strides forward.
On their grading, Jepson said: “I am thrilled to be announcing to Tigers fans that we will be a Grade A Super League club for the 2025 season.
"The whole team have worked hard on securing the grading but I would like to give a special mention to Mark Grattan who has made it his mission this season to ensure the club's future in Super League is assured.
"We are all truly grateful for his diligence and attention to detail throughout the grading process.
“This is very positive news for Castleford Tigers and I look forward to working with the team to continue improvements across all areas of the club.
"I can’t wait to work with investors, sponsors, fans and all the staff, as we build towards the excitement of the Betfred Super League 2025 season.”
10: HULL FC
2024 illustrative grading: Grade A (15.05 points)
2025 grade: B (14.51 points)
It is fair to say that 2024 was a terrible year for the Black and Whites both off the field and on it.
Speaking on the announcement of the club’s grading, chairman Adam Pearson, said: “While we are naturally disappointed not to achieve Grade A status for 2025, we are clear that our poor performances on the field over recent seasons is the main contributing factor to this, and have clearly identified this as our key focus area for the next grading period.
“A natural consequence of our on-field performances is the slight decrease in our stadium utilisation score; meanwhile, the decrease in our TV viewership figure due to the change of the broadcasting landscape in 2024 is a factor beyond the control of the club.
“We have also expressed our frustration in relation to not achieving the relevant points for our stadium big screens, being marked against unrealistic and unachievable criteria, despite having two of the sport’s best big screens, and being the only club to have two screens, rather than one.
“As has been evident by the plethora of changes to our playing squad and performance department over recent months, work is already well underway to rectify our performances in 2025 in terms of on and off-field personnel, facilities, and player welfare and development.
“With the appointment of new head coach John Cartwright, as well as several new members of performance staff, and host of experienced signings to support and develop our young squad, all led by our new director of rugby Richie Myler, we are confident the changes made will see an uplift in our fortunes in 2025.”
11: HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS
2024 illustrative grading: Grade B (13.49 points)
2025 grade: B (14.48 points)
Huddersfield Giants remain Grade B, as they were in the illustrative gradings, but jump up a point in 2025.
Attendance at a huge stadium will be an issue for the Giants but their ownership under Ken Davy continues to pay dividends.
Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: "We're obviously pleased to be comfortably within the 12 and our progress from last year has been recognised with the increased score.
"Our aim has to be drive onwards towards the A rating and to that end our biggest differential we can make will be crowds so I'd urge any giants supporter yet to purchase their 2025 Betfred Super League season cards to do so and follow and engage with us on social media at every opportunity.
"We're doing all we cam behind the scenes to help Luke Robinson assemble his 2025 coaching staff and playing squad with our aim to improve on last year's disappointing finish but we can't do that without increased support in the stands which while helping finances and the overall match-day experience also helps lift the players."
12: SALFORD RED DEVILS
2024 illustrative grading: Grade B (13.80 points)
2025 grade: B (13.97 points)
Salford are a club who continually defy the odds on the pitch and have nicked the final spot in Super League.
They will be hopeful of improving for 2026 too with their new stadium agreement coming into affect for the next round of gradings.
A statement from Salford read: "IMG Grading was introduced to incentivise clubs to grow their fanbase, grow top-line non-centralised revenue, to better engage with fans, to be run in a best-in-class way, to invest both in their club and the sport in a sustainable manner, and to ensure strong governance.
"However, we believe that additional due diligence within the reporting system may be necessary to maintain a level playing field.
"As a community-owned club, we cannot rely on private equity to improve certain criteria, therefore achieving a Grade A status is critical to the future of the club, as well as the City of Salford.
"Everyone at Salford Red Devils is fully committed to progressing and growing the Club and delivering for our community."
What other notable gradings were there?
London Broncos, despite heading back down to the Championship from Super League, made a massive jump in their gradings from 8.07 points to 12.65 points.
This puts them as the second highest-ranked side outside of the top flight, Toulouse Olympique top ranked on 13.58 points, just 0.39 points behind 12th placed Salford.
"This is a strong reflection of the hard work that has been put in by the club as a whole since the indicative gradings were announced last year," London Broncos chief executive Jason Loubser said.
"We recently discussed our plans of building back towards Super League in the next two years and we believe today's announcement backs up our belief that this is a realistic ambition.
"Clearly we have immediate obstacles to overcome to compete in the upcoming Championship season but we hope our ranking of 14th will encourage fans and potential sponsors and investors to join us on our journey."