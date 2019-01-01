Super League 2025: Who is top of the class with IMG?

5: HULL KR

2024 illustrative grading: Grade A (15.52 points)

2025 grade: A (15.97 points)

Hull KR have had a tremendous couple of years on the field and that is reflected in their points in that pillar, making the Challenge Cup in 2023 and Super League Grand Final in 2024.

They also have put in a lot of work in regards their facilities and have been hosting record attendances at their ground.

Their chairman Paul Sewel said: “The confirmation of our A Grading is welcome and illustrates the trajectory we are on as a club.

"Since our grading last year, we have been working hard in the background on the areas the audit highlighted to cement ourselves at the top.

"So naturally we are pleased to post an improved score and climb the IMG league table.

"On behalf of the board of directors I’d like to thank our partners, sponsors, staff and players, who have all done their bit to contribute. It is truly a one-club team effort.

"The achievement is also a reflection of our ever-growing and galvanised supporter base.

"Every person on the terrace and every digital interaction around the world all contribute, so thank you.

"Your support is never taken for granted and looking at the 2025 membership sales, it looks like the sold-out signs will be up again next season as more of you join our journey.

"We have identified further ways we can improve our score in the 2025 season.

"That is always the aim, to be stronger each year. If we can improve season on season, success is inevitable.”