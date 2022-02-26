Toulouse Olympique 18-32 Warrington Wolves: Visitors claw their way to Super League victory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League Round 3 clash between Toulouse Olympique and Warrington Wolves. Highlights of the Betfred Super League Round 3 clash between Toulouse Olympique and Warrington Wolves.

Warrington Wolves were made to work hard for their third win of the season as their clawed their way to a 32-18 victory over Toulouse Olympique at Stade Ernest Wallon.

The Wolves could not quite put their opponents to bed despite a dominant first half and the French club staged a stirring second-half fightback.

The visitors were missing star half-back Gareth Widdop, but it did not stop Daryl Powell's side from making it three wins from three in the 2022 Betfred Super League season.

Story of the game

Toby King was first to score for the Wolves from George Williams' chip over the defence in the eighth minute, with Toulouse responding with a penalty from centre Chris Hankinson.

But half-back Williams and Stefan Ratchford created the space for winger Josh Charnley to cross in the left corner in the 20th minute, putting Warrington firmly in control.

The addition of giant French prop Justin Sangare from the bench seemed to stiffen the Toulouse defence but Warrington centre King struck for his second try just before half-time to make it 16-2 at the break.

Team news Warrington were without Gareth Widdop due to Covid-related issues, with Riley Dean lining up in the halves alongside George Williams. Olly Ashall-Bott made his Toulouse debut after joining from Huddersfield Giants, lining up at full-back as Tony Gigot moved into the halves.

George Williams races clear to score for Warrington

Toulouse put up some French resistance early in the second half when Peter Matautia intercepted a pass and released Williams for an 80-metre sprint which seemed to lift the Olympians.

The 4,887 supporters were given something to cheer when Ashall-Bott went on a side-stepping 30-metre dash through the Warrington defence to score behind the posts, converted by Hankinson to make it 8-22 in the 62nd minute.

But Charnley chalked his second moments later following swift hands from Williams, Ratchford and Matautia, then hooker Danny Walker caught the Toulouse defence napping from short range to score by the posts.

Toulouse Olympique 18-32 Warrington Wolves scoring summary Toulouse: Tries - Olly Ashall-Bott, Romain Navarrete, Maxime Stefani; Goals - Chris Hankinson (3). Warrington: Tries - Toby King (2), Josh Charnley (2), George Williams, Jason Clark; Goals - Stefan Ratchford (5).

Olly Ashall-Bott marked his Toulouse debut with a try

Romain Navarrete added some respectability to the scoreline when the Toulouse prop crashed over from short-range six minutes from the end then Ashall-Bott set off on an 80-metre dash which led to a try in the right corner for second-rower Maxime Stefani on his debut.

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles will at least take heart from his side's second half stint following two fading performances in their first two games of the season.

What's next?

Toulouse must dust themselves down and go again against another of the remaining unbeaten teams in Super League when they host Wigan Warriors on Saturday, March 5 (5pm GMT kick-off).

Warrington face the competition's other French side when they host last year's Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons the evening before, live on Sky Sports (8pm).