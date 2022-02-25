Hull Kingston Rovers 26-10 Castleford Tigers: Robins pick up first Super League win of season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Hull KR and Castleford Tigers. Highlights of the Super League match between Hull KR and Castleford Tigers.

Hull KR recorded their first win of the season as they got the better of a mistake-riddled Super League encounter with Castleford by a 26-10 score at Craven Park.

Wing Sam Wood starred for Rovers as he crossed for two tries but in truth the home side made fewer mistakes in a game which saw two yellow cards shown to the visitors in the first half.

A sloppy opening 10 minutes saw both sides make several mistakes as neither could get a hold on the game.

The errors continued with Castleford losing the ball forward near halfway and Rovers forced a goal-line dropout but the home side were unable to make the next play tell.

Hull KR recorded their first victory of the season on Friday, with Matt Parcell (middle) man of the match vs Castleford

Castleford were reduced to 12 men with the first half nearly halfway through as Bureta Faraimo was shown a yellow card after clattering into Will Dagger after he had claimed a high kick.

Rovers made the extra man tell as Shaun Kenny-Dowall went over on the left for the opening try of the game after 23 minutes.

Referee Liam Moore reduced the visitors to 11 for a late tackle by Liam Watts on Mikey Lewis in the build-up to the try.

Castleford were still a man down when they hit back as Jordan Turner just forced his way over with six minutes of the half remaining, Gareth O'Brien adding the extras to put the visitors 6-4 ahead.

Sam Wood scored two tries and made another on a very positive night

Rovers were back in front two minutes from the break as Wood dived over on the right after a fine offload by Brad Takairangi but a second missed conversion by Jordan Abdull meant the score was only 8-6 to the home side.

The second half started with yet more errors from two sides struggling for early-season form.

Wood claimed an all-important third try for the home side 12 minutes into the half as he burrowed his way over in the right corner after good work by Abdull who finally added a conversion to make it 14-6.

Parcell sprinted in for Rover's critical fourth try

Ryan Hall lost the ball as he tried to fashion a try in the corner and Castleford were then penalised for taking out Dagger in the air as he jumped for a high ball close to his own line.

Wood then turned creator as he slipped out of a tackle and fed Lewis who passed inside for Matt Parcell to scores Rovers' fourth try with 15 minutes remaining and Abdull converted from in front of the posts to put the host 20-6 in front.

Four minutes later they added another as Takairangi evaded two challenges to go over and Abdull had another easy kick to stretch the lead further.

Hull KR celebrate Brad Takairangi's (ball in hand) try

But Castleford replied as Faraimo dived in at the right corner to ensure a nervous final eight minutes for the home side.

Rovers had done enough to win 26-10 for their first victory of the campaign as the visitors made it three defeats from as many games this season.

Reaction

