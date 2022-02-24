Wigan 22-12 Huddersfield Giants: Warriors continue winning start to Super League season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants Highlights of the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants

Wigan produced a strong defensive display to defeat Huddersfield 22-12 and remain unbeaten at the start of the Betfred Super League season.

The Warriors only conceded two tries and hit the Giants on the break when they needed to make it three victories from as many matches.

Two tries from Liam Farrell and one from Jake Bibby saw the Warriors go into the half-time break with a 16-6 lead, with Chris McQueen scoring Huddersfield's only try of the first 40 minutes.

Tui Lolohea got on the scoresheet for Huddersfield in the second half to reduce the deficit, but a try from John Bateman opened up a 10-point lead and the Warriors never looked like relinquishing that advantage.

The main reason for that was Wigan's defence. The Giants enjoyed a lot of possession but the home side looked solid with the likes of Farrell, Bateman, Bibby, Thomas Leuluai, Patrick Mago and Kai Pearce-Paul all fronting up when called upon.

Wigan's players observed a minute’s silence in memory of former player Va'aiga Tuigamala

Wigan opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a well-worked try. Leuluai carved out an opening thanks to a neat run around with Pearce-Paul and the Warriors captain found Farrell who raced clear to score.

Zak Hardaker added the extras to put the hosts 6-0 up but the Giants responded with a repeat set on Wigan's line and they took full advantage as McQueen took a short ball from Oliver Russell to barge over for a score converted by Will Pryce.

Cade Cust, having passed a concussion test following an incident in the opening minute, returned to the action and was heavily involved in Wigan's next try.

He made a half a break to get the Warriors in good field position before sending a short ball for Farrell to grab his second try of the night.

Wigan were dominating proceedings and they grabbed their third try shortly after.

Wigan pair John Bateman (right) and Kaide Ellis celebrate their victory

First, they won a penalty then got a repeat set following a knock-on from Jermaine McGillvary and the Warriors made sure their pressure counted as they scored straight from the scrum. The ball went left and Bibby was on hand to use all his strength to touch down.

Huddersfield finished the half the stronger with plenty of field position but they were unable to penetrate a very determined Wigan defensive line.

The Giants also started the second half brightly and camped on Wigan's line, with Adam O'Brien coming close only to be knocked back by huge Mago hit.

However, the visitors got the try their possession deserved in the 48th minute.

They allowed O'Brien to run from dummy half before Russell sent a high kick to the corner where Innes Senior reacted the quickest and picked the ball out of the air before sending Lolohea over to score. Pryce's conversion made it 16-12.

The Warriors were looking out of sorts but they managed to switch on to score their fourth try in the 55th minute and severely dent Huddersfield's hopes of getting anything out of the game.

Leuluai made a break and was supported by Sam Powell, who then sent the ball inside for Bateman to race over, with Hardaker's conversion making it 22-12.

Wigan almost extended their lead when Farrell saw what he thought was his hat-trick try ruled out, but it mattered little to the final result as the Warriors defence stayed firm.