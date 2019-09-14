Toulouse Olympique 44-6 York City Knights: Mark Kheirallah doubles up in Championship play-offs

2:46 Watch highlights from the Championship play-off clash between Toulouse Olympique and York City Knights Watch highlights from the Championship play-off clash between Toulouse Olympique and York City Knights

Two tries from Mark Kheirallah helped Toulouse Olympique book their place in the next round of the Championship play-offs with a 44-6 win over York City Knights.

The French international full-back kicked six goals as well for a 20-point haul in Saturday's qualifying final, setting up a clash with table-toppers Toronto Wolfpack.

Winger Paul Marcon got the first for the hosts at Stade Ernest Argeles after 13 minutes, followed by Kheirallah - who kicked an early penalty - running in two tries in the space of three minutes to put Toulouse in control.

Leigh Centurions vs Featherstone Rovers Live on

York hit back with a try from Matt Chilton, converted by Connor Robinson, after 26 minutes, but from there on in it was all the home side.

Gavin Marguerite, Anthony Marion and Mathieu Jussaume all crossed too, with Jonathon Ford and Stanislas Robin going over in the final five minutes to put the seal on the win.

York have another chance in the second round of the play-offs though, hosting the winner of Sunday's elimination final between Leigh Centurions and Featherstone Rovers.