Wakefield Trinity 6-29 Huddersfield Giants: Aiden Sezer stars in Super League win

Aiden Sezer played a starring role as Huddersfield Giants got off to a winning start under Luke Robinson with a 29-6 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Chris McQueen's first try in a Giants shirt, another converted score from Suaia Matagi and a drop goal from Jordan Turner helped Huddersfield into a 13-0 lead at half-time.

Sezer had a hand in both tries and was on hand to provide the assist for James Gavet within 10 minutes of the restart too, along with scoring a spectacular effort of his own as Huddersfield went on to secure victory in their first game since Simon Woolford's early departure as head coach.

Luke Robinson was in his first game as acting Giants head coach

Wakefield were dealt an early blow when they lost Liam Kay with just eight minutes gone, with the winger suffering a shoulder injury as he was forced into touch following a strong run down the left touchline.

Debutant Eddie Battye was also denied a debut try for the nominal hosts when he was held up over the line following a spell of pressure in the 16th minute - and just two minutes later the Giants took the lead.

Playing on the back of a set restart, Huddersfield moved quickly up field and McQueen was sent racing away from 20m out to score for the first time since joining from Wests Tigers, with Sezer drawing in the defence and providing the assist, plus kicking the conversion.

Reece Lyne takes on the Huddersfield defence

Australian half-back Sezer was involved again as the Giants got their second in the 20th minute, this time sending forward Matagi bursting through a gap from 10m out for another converted score.

Turner, playing at stand-off, slotted over a drop goal from around 15m out on the stroke of half-time to keep the scoreboard ticking over for the Giants, but it was Wakefield who started stronger when play resumed.

However, they could not make the most of that pressure and were made to pay in the 48th minute when they conceded a penalty for offside on their own line and Sezer sent forward Gavet crashing over to score.

Jake Wardle was among the try-scorers for Huddersfield

The former Canberra Raiders scrum-half then manufactured Huddersfield's next try with some individual skill moments after the restart, tapping the ball forward and regathering it before it hit the ground and then sprinting clear to score - although this time he could not add the conversion.

Jake Wardle put the seal on the win in the 57th minute when he chased down Darnell McIntosh's kick to score under the posts and give Sezer a simple conversion attempt which he took.

Kelepi Tanginona did manage a consolation try for Wakefield 11 minutes from time, but they were otherwise well-beaten and Huddersfield were left to celebrate the start of the Robinson era with their first win since the Super League season resumed.