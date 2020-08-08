Super League: Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors talking points and squad news

Will Wakefield be celebrating against Wigan?

Wakefield and Wigan will attempt to return to winning ways in the Betfred Super League when they collide at Emerald Headingley Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams tasted defeat in their last league outings before the season was suspended in March. Wakefield suffered a one-point loss against Hull FC thanks to Marc Sneyd's last-gasp drop-goal while Wigan were beaten by 12-man Salford.

A Warriors win will move them back to the top of Super League for a couple of hours at least but they face a tough challenge against a Trinity outfit chasing a win that could kickstart their season.

State of play

Wakefield Trinity

Super League position: 9th

Season so far: P5 W2 D0 L3

Key stats: Wakefield have scored 15 tries in five Super League games this season. Winger Tom Johnstone is their leading dangerman, crossing five times in his last four matches.

Tom Johnstone has scored five tries in his last four Super League games

Trinity have struggled for consistency in 2020, impressive wins against Warrington and Salford sandwiched by defeats to Hull KR, Salford and neighbours Castleford.

Wigan Warriors

Super League position: 2nd

Season so far: P6 W4 D0 L2

Key stats: Wigan have been formidable at home this season but have faltered on the road, losing two of their three away fixtures.

Liam Farrell is chasing his 100th Wigan try

In Liam Farrell and Morgan Smithies Wigan possess two of the top tacklers in Super League. The pair have made 261 tackles apiece this season, the fourth-highest in the competition.

Head-to-head Super League record: Wakefield Trinity W12 Wigan Warriors W38.

New signings in Trinity squad

Tony Gigot has joined Wakefield until the end of the 2021 season

Former Toronto backs Liam Kay and Tony Gigot could make their Wakefield debuts while youngster Yusuf Aydin is named in Chris Chester's 21-man squad for the first time.

Jordy Crowther and Matty Ashurst miss out due to injury but it is hoped they will be back in time for next weekend's game with St Helens.

✍️ Here it is...



👥 Your Trinity 21-man squad for Sunday's game against @WiganWarriorsRL!



Read More: https://t.co/gfiCpXUjYj pic.twitter.com/GVwOZUIJZu — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) August 7, 2020

Wigan captain Sean O'Loughlin is poised to make his first appearance since suffering an eye injury in February's win over Toronto.

"Sean O'Loughlin was our best trainer last week," said Wigan coach Adrian Lam. "He's had a five-month break but he looks like he's back in his 20s."

Joe Greenwood is also included following his short-term loan with Leeds but Wigan are without suspended pair Ben Flower and Ollie Partington as well as Oliver Gildart and Tony Clubb due to injury.

📋 SQUAD NEWS | Adrian Lam has named the 21-man squad to face @WTrinityRL in our first @SuperLeague restart fixture on Sunday! 👇#WWRL #SLWakWig pic.twitter.com/zqvkt4Kuyk — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) August 7, 2020

Milestone men

A number of players from both sides will make landmark appearances on Sunday.

Kyle Wood could make his 300th career appearance

Wakefield hooker Kyle Wood is on 299 career appearances while, if selected, Jacob Miller and Joe Arundel will play their 150th games in Super League.

Zak Hardaker and Joe Greenwood could make their 200th and 100th Super League appearances respectively, while Wigan wing Liam Marshall is one away from his 100th career game.

Meanwhile, Liam Farrell needs one try to reach his century in Wigan colours.

Hastings support for Emily

Jackson Hastings will be sporting some eye-catching footwear on Sunday.

The Warriors half-back will wear a pair of orange boots with the words 'positivity' and 'stay strong Emily' written on the side in support of a young Salford fan who is battling Leukaemia.

As promised. I’ll be wearing these on Sunday to represent not only Emily and her family but other people suffering! Nice and bright hope she can see them on sky, stoked with how they’ve turned out! 💖 @ajmbecks pic.twitter.com/GX29liPCBd — Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) August 6, 2020

Emily's family got in touch with Hastings are she drew a picture of him while receiving treatment at Manchester Children's Hospital.

"The boots are to represent not only Emily and her family but every other person that's fighting a battle with their health," said Hastings.

"I'm one of the fortunate people to be health and I get to play rugby league for a living.

"I love using my platform to be able to raise awareness and bring attention to people that aren't as lucky as myself."

Hastings plans to deliver the boots to Emily after Sunday's game.

"I hope Emily loves the boots when she sees them on TV, her courage, bravery and fight has truly inspired me," he said.

"Hopefully come Sunday I can represent her the right way."

What they say about each other

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester

"Wigan are physical, they have always been physical.

"Shaun Wane had them playing a certain way and the way that Adrian Lam had them playing at the start of the year was pretty forward dominating. We have just got to make sure that we are ready to match them physically.

"They are probably going to change the way they play and with so much time off you can't really prepare for a team.

"We are going to change the way we play and I am pretty sure that Wigan and everybody else will want to change the way they play. I think physically we have got to be better than we were in those first five games."

- Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester

Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam (middle)

"It's always difficult to play against an opposition where you don't know who is going to play or you haven't seen the week before.

"We feel if we make sure we're right and we can handle the tough moments and be resilient through the games, we'll be okay.

"There's a buzz in the air because they know it's gameweek again."

- Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam