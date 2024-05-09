Warrington Wolves 20-8 Hull KR: Toby Kings's first-half double helps send hosts top of Super League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and Hull KR. Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and Hull KR.

Toby King’s double helped send Warrington Wolves top of the Betfred Super League as they triumphed 20-8 in a scintillating home clash with Hull KR on Thursday.

Two converted scores from centre King and a penalty try after Matty Ashton was taken out with a high tackle put the Wolves 18-4 up at half-time, with Jack Broadbent's second try in as many games for the Robins getting them on the board.

Hull KR were much improved when play resumed at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and Mikey Lewis' solo score 11 minutes after the restart was a deserved reward for their efforts. However, they could not capitalise on their other chances as the Wolves' defence held firm.

A last-minute penalty from Josh Thewlis put the seal on the win for Sam Burgess' side, who sit two points clear at the top of the table ahead of the rest of the Round 11 fixtures.

Story of the game

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters was left to rue his side's slow start as Warrington took control by persistently attacking down the left.

The Wolves put together a nice move to take the lead after just seven minutes as Josh Drinkwater spread play wide and King exchanged passes with Matty Ashton before powering over.

The hosts claimed a second on the same side of the field soon after, albeit in unusual circumstances.

Toby King scored the first try of the night for Warrington Wolves against Hull KR.

Ashton thought he had scored in the corner, but referee James Vella suspected he may have brushed the touchline with his foot. Replays showed that indeed was the case but, in reviewing the incident, video referee Marcus Griffiths awarded a penalty try for a high tackle by Joe Burgess.

Warrington went close again after another Ashton burst but his kick infield proved too strong for a diving Matt Dufty. However, the Wolves stuck to the same plan and were rewarded again when George Williams released King with a long pass and the centre cut inside to finish again.

With player of the match Josh Thewlis landing all three conversions, the Wolves held a healthy 18-0 advantage, but the Robins finally stirred after a Zane Musgrove knock-on gifted them possession.

Loan signing Broadbent continued his fine start for the club following last week's debut try against St Helens by racing over from a Niall Evalds pass.

Mikey Lewis showed some 'magic' to score for Hull KR against Warrington Wolves.

The visitors carried their newfound momentum into the second period and had an Evalds try ruled out for a knock-on by Ryan Hall, who is chasing the Super League all-time try-scoring record and needs just two to break it.

Lewis also wasted a chance by opting not to pass after breaking the line but soon made amends. The scrum-half regathered after his own kick took a ricochet off a Wolves player and weaved his way to the line.

Hull KR were on the front foot but, with neither try improved, Warrington still held them at arm's left and showed their resolve to repel further attacks.

Matty Nicholson and Ashton both went close to putting the result beyond doubt for Warrington before Thewlis wrapped up the scoring with a late penalty.

What they said

Josh Thewlis picked up the player of the match award

Player of the match Josh Thewlis:

"It's a big win. We're making good steps now; we're getting close to that team we want to be.

"It's no secret Super League is tight at the top at the moment. There are some big games coming up, but we're week by week and I thought our first half tonight was outstanding."

Willie Peters felt that Hull KR's first half was poor but was pleased with how they fought back in the second half against Warrington Wolves.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters:

"I thought our start was poor, but what I'm really happy about is the way we fought back. The way we started, and the way Warrington were playing, that could have been blown out.

"I was happy with that second half in terms of we gave ourselves an opportunity.

"We need to work on our defence... attack will come, that's fine."

Sam Burgess says it was great for Warrington Wolves to get the victory over Hull KR.

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess:

"I thought that was a good performance, pretty comprehensive. In the first we were really good with the ball...and second half, our defence was really good - it was a tale of two halves.

"They're an unbelievable team, so it's great to get the victory here."

What's next?

Both teams take a break from the Betfred Super League for the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals, with Warrington Wolves facing Huddersfield Giants on Sunday, May 19 (3pm kick-off) at Totally Wicked Stadium. Hull KR play Wigan Warriors at Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, May 18 (1.45pm kick-off).

