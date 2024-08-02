Warrington Wolves 4-22 Hull KR: Robins go top of Super League with stunning win at Halliwell Jones Stadium

Hull KR snatched top spot in the Betfred Super League with a stunning 22-4 victory over Warrington Wolves.

The Wolves looked formidable as they hit the summit with a fifth successive win last weekend, but the hard-working Robins brought them down to earth with a superb display at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Tries from Jesse Sue and Tyrone May gave the visitors a 10-0 half-time lead and resilient defence kept Warrington at arm's length before Mikey Lewis and Peta Hiku crossed to secure the triumph.

The 12-point margin, helped by two Jez Litten conversions and another from Lewis, was enough to take the east Hull side above Wigan Warriors on points difference.

Willie Peters' team thoroughly deserved their success, having taken the game to Warrington, and led from the sixth minute when Sue crashed over from a Matt Parcell pass.

Wolves struggled to contain Hull KR, who thought they had scored again when veteran Ryan Hall touched down from a Lewis kick, but his effort was disallowed for a knock-on.

There was no such debate as the visitors increased their lead after 19 minutes, May this time taking a Lewis 'bomb' cleanly to score.

Jesse Sue grabbed the opening try for Hull KR against Warrington

Oliver Gildart appeared to claim another when he gathered a loose ball to scoot over, but the Robins were again frustrated by the video referee as play was pulled back for a Hall knock-on.

Warrington introduced new signing John Bateman off the bench and finally started to stir in the closing stages of the first half. Yet they too were denied by the officials as Josh Thewlis and Josh Drinkwater had tries chalked off.

The Robins' defence also stood firm as the hosts increased the pressure, with Rodrick Tai halted after a good break by George Williams and Hall bravely diving on a dangerous Matt Dufty kick.

Warrington continued to press after the restart, but Tai could not find a way past Lewis. However, Hull KR were eventually breached as Dufty found Matty Ashton out wide with a cut-out pass and the winger finished in the corner.

John Bateman's Warrington debut ended in a defeat to Hull KR

The Robins stemmed the tide, though, and extended their lead as some scrappy defensive work by the hosts allowed Lewis to gather a bouncing ball and cross the whitewash.

Warrington were beaten and, after Lewis had a drop-goal attempt blocked, former Wolves player Hiku forced his way over in the corner to cap a memorable triumph.

What they said

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters:

"We might only be top for the weekend. We'll enjoy that but Wigan play again [on Tuesday].

"Obviously it's great to be sitting where we are but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves. There's a long way to go.

"I'm really, really proud of the players. That was a Hull KR performance and we've worked really hard to put in a performance like that."

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess:

"I thought Hull KR were brilliant. They controlled us everywhere, ran harder than us and tackled harder than us.

"There are loads of lessons to learn and we know our performance was nowhere near good enough for where we want to go.

"The competition is totally on. They showed us that and we have got a bit of work to do."

What's next?

Warrington Wolves travel to London Broncos for their next Betfred Super League match on Sunday August 11 (3pm kick-off). Hull KR are back in action on Friday August 9 when they host Castleford Tigers (8pm kick-off). Both match are live on Sky Sports.

