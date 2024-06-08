Warrington Wolves 8-18 Wigan Warriors: Rookie head coach Sam Burgess denied glory at Wembley

Wigan captain Liam Farrell lifts the Challenge Cup after Wigan's 18-8 victory over Warrington at Wembley

Sam Burgess' hopes of claiming the Challenge Cup in his first season as Warrington Wolves head coach were dashed as Wigan Warriors triumphed 18-8 in Saturday's final at Wembley.

On an emotional day which saw the rugby league community commemorate the life of Rob Burrow CBE, tempers flared in the opening minutes of the game as both Mike Cooper and Matt Dufty were sent to the sin bin for dangerous tackles in quick succession.

Although Josh Thewlis kicked Warrington ahead from a penalty goal, it was Wigan who led 12-2 at half-time thanks to converted tries from Zach Eckersley, making only his third start for the club in place of the suspended Adam Keighran, and Bevan French.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

A third from skipper Liam Farrell approaching the midway point of the second half put the Warriors firmly on course for a record-extending 21st triumph in the knockout competition and although Dufty grabbed one for the Wolves, there was no way back for his side.

Story of the game

As well as being one of rugby league's showpiece events, this year's Challenge Cup final saw the sport come together to pay tribute to Burrow following his death last Sunday at the age of 41 following a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease.

A minute's silence was observed before both the women's and men's finals, along with a minute's applause at the seventh minute of each game, while Burrow's image was on display on the big screens at Wembley. Fans left tributes at the Rugby League Statue outside the ground as well.

When play did begin at 3.07pm, a time chosen to honour Burrow, any doubts about just how intense the latest chapter of this rivalry would be were dispelled in the opening three minutes as both teams had players sent to the sin bin by referee Chris Kendall.

Warrington's Matt Dufty was sin-binned early on

Former Wolves prop Cooper was the first player to be dispatched, show a yellow card for slight contact with the head, and he was soon followed by Dufty after the Warrington full-back went in high and sparked a melee between both teams.

Things settled down after those fractious opening exchanges and it was Warrington who edged in front after nine minutes thanks to goal-kicking winger Josh Thewlis slotting over from a penalty after Wigan were caught offside in defence.

The Warriors were soon in the ascendancy though, seizing their chance off the back of an offside penalty on 17 minutes and it was 20-year-old Eckerlsey who was on hand to dab down French's grubber kick in behind the defence for a try against the club his father, Chris, played for in the 1990s.

Zach Eckersley crashed over for a try on only his third Wigan start

Reigning Man of Steel French went from provider to scorer six minutes later, showing some of his trademark magic to ghost past former Wigan team-mate Toby King and finish for a second converted try.

Matt Peet's side were firmly in the ascendancy after that, while Warrington were in part the architects of their own downfall as they came up with several uncharacteristic errors.

The intervention of the video referee on the stroke of half time, deeming French guilty of a double movement as he reached out to ground the ball over the try-line and upholding Mr Kendall's on-field 'no try' call, prevented the Wolves falling further behind at the break.

Wigan's Bevan French scored a try and was named Lance Todd Trophy winner

Having seen out an early spell of pressure following the restart which was ended when Matty Ashton was gang-tackled into touch, Wigan moved further in front in the 56th minute when the ball was worked through the hands of Harry Smith and Jai Field to send Farrell racing away from around 40 metres out to finish.

That seemed to light a fire under the Wolves though and having been camped on Wigan's line following a repeat set and a goal-line drop-out, Dufty got the ball and carved his way through the defence for a try with just over a quarter of an hour remaining.

But that was as good as it got for Warrington and they were unable to make further inroads, as Wigan celebrated their first Wembley triumph for 11 years, with their last Challenge Cup win in 2022 having come at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What's next?

Warrington Wolves are back in Betfred Super League action on Friday, June 14 when they host Salford Red Devils live on Sky Sports Arena (8pm). Wigan Warriors travel to Castleford Tigers on the same evening in a match live on Sky Sports Action (8pm).

Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's, and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports. Also stream with NOW.