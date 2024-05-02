Wigan Warriors 30-8 Catalans Dragons: Super League champions fight back to win Grand Final rematch

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons. Highlights from the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons.

Liam Farrell’s 150th career try ensured Wigan Warriors got back to winning ways in the Betfred Super League as they came from behind to beat Catalans Dragons 24-8 in a rematch of last year’s Grand Final.

The Dragons held an 8-6 lead at half-time thanks to a try from Julian Bousquet and a conversion and penalty from Arthur Mourgue, with the Warriors replying through Luke Thompson's first try for the club and Harry Smith's conversion.

However, back-to-back tries from England international Smith and former Catalans centre Adam Keighran inside the first 10 minutes of the second half saw the reigning Super League champions seize control of the contest.

Wigan captain Farrell's milestone score with just over a quarter of an hour remaining and a late finish from Abbas Miski put the seal on the win which brought them level with their French opponents and St Helens at the top of the table on 14 points, as well as putting the previous week's defeat away to Hull KR firmly to bed.

Story of the game

Catalans exerted the greater pressure early on and shortly after making the breakthrough through Mourgue's 18th-minute penalty, they had the opening try on the board as Bousquet spun and touched down from close range after taking a pass out of dummy-half from Alrix Da Costa.

Wigan replied just prior to the half-hour mark with Thompson powering through to register his first try for the club since joining from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs over the winter.

Wigan's Harry Smith produced this spectacular chip and chase to put his team ahead against Catalans Dragons.

A further Warriors push towards the end of the half finished with Patrick Mago going over following Kruise Leeming's grubber kick - but on-field referee Jack Smith's decision that the ball had not been grounded was upheld in a check from video referee James Vella.

Wigan did move ahead five minutes into the second half via a superb effort from Smith, who crossed having run onto his own chip, before adding another successful conversion.

And four minutes later the lead was extended as ex-Dragons man Keighran capitalised on Jai Field's delightful no-look pass to score in the corner.

Wigan Warriors' Liam Farrell analysed his teammate Bevan French's amazing kick ahead which lead to Abbas Miski's try.

A Jayden Nikorima effort for Catalans was judged to be no try before Farrell, set up by Jake Wardle, put Wigan further ahead in the 64th minute.

Miski then completed the scoring by adding the hosts' fifth try in the closing moments, finishing a length-of-the-field attack which was begun by Bevan French kicking ahead following a 20-metre restart.

What they said

Wigan Warriors' Jake Wardle says that his head coach Matt Peet will be proud of the team's effort after bouncing back from their loss to Hull KR.

Player of the match Jake Wardle:

"We probably didn't start as well as we wanted, especially in that first half where we were a bit scrappy, but after last week...I think Matt will be pretty proud of the efforts.

"There were a lot of errors on our part, a lot of ill-discipline, but we're proud of the way we were scrambling in defence. We just needed a fair share of the ball, and we knew what we could do in attack."

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet praised his team for their defensive performance in their win against Catalans Dragons.

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet:

"Defensively, I thought we were very good - and we had to be because Catalans came to play and we turned a bit of ball over.

"We weren't at our best with the ball, but you can still win games as long as you defend well and we did that. We looked more like a team we can be proud of."

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara was proud of his team despite their 30-8 loss to Wigan Warriors.

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara:

"We came here with that much effort and commitment to each other tonight. To lose 30-8 is a really cruel scoreline; I thought we were really unfortunate in a lot of areas.

"I thought we played well for the large majority of the game and got beaten on some single plays. I'm proud of the group. It was tough circumstances coming tonight and we were in the contest, but a five or 10-minute spell after half-time cost us."

What's next?

Wigan Warriors travel to Huddersfield Giants in Round 11 of the Super League season on Saturday, May 11 for a match which is live on Sky Sports Arena (3pm kick-off).

Catalans Dragons are back on home turf later on the same day when they host Leeds Rhinos, also on Sky Sports Arena (5.30pm UK time kick-off).

