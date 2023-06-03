Wigan Warriors 22-46 Catalans Dragons: Tom Johnstone's hat-trick helps French side cruise to Magic Weekend win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Magic Weekend Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons. Highlights from the Magic Weekend Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons.

Tom Johnstone led the way with a hat-trick as Catalans Dragons scored a commanding 46-22 victory over Wigan Warriors in the second game of the Betfred Super League's Magic Weekend on Saturday.

The Dragons were firmly in command at half-time, with tries from Sam Tomkins, wide man Johnstone, Matt Whitley and Arthur Morgue, who also kicked three conversions and a penalty, putting them 24-8 ahead.

Wigan's response had come through unconverted tries from Jake Wardle and Bevan French, but the Warriors floundered after the break as Johnstone went on to add two more tries, with Whitley grabbing a second, and Arthur Romano getting in on the act as well. Abbas Miski, Liam Marshall and Morgan Smithies did, however, manage late consolations.

Johnstone's haul took him top of Super League's try-scoring charts with 17 for the season so far, while Catalans moved above Wigan and level on 20 points with leaders Warrington Wolves at the top of the table - at least until the conclusion of the Wolves' match against Hull FC on Sunday.

Story of the game

The match pitted second against third in the Super League standings and it was the French side, with former England captain Tomkins and Australian half Mitchell Pearce back in the line-up after spells on the sidelines, who seized the initiative in the first half.

Full-back Mourgue kicked the Dragons ahead with an early penalty after Wigan were caught offside, but it was the Warriors who got the first try of the game in the ninth minute as Jai Field and French combined to send centre Wardle crashing over out wide.

Five minutes later though, Catalans were back in front. Second row Whitley set the move in motion by taking the ball up, and it was finished by Pearce putting up the kick for half-back partner Tomkins to score against his former club.

Johnstone got the ball rolling on his tally for the day in the 18th minute when Catalans worked the ball wide to send the 27-year-old flying over wide on the left, followed by Whiteley getting in on the act on the back of the Dragons gaining a set restart and shifting the ball quickly through the hands.

Exciting French international Mourgue then showed his pace and vision to burst through a gap in the Warriors defence following some good work by Pearce in the build-up, pushing the lead out to 20 points.

Wigan full-back French did manage to cut the deficit with an unconverted try seven minutes before half time, finishing from close range after Miski broke up field and Cade Cust managed to get the ball away under pressure.

But Catalans stamped their mark on the contest in the first 20 minutes of the second half, starting when Johnstone showed his acrobatic skills by plucking a high ball from Tomkins' kick out of the air and finishing within two minutes of the restart.

Tomkins then provided the assist for Whitley to get his second in the 50th minute and Pearce laid on the pass for Whitley to grab a double five minutes later.

Another Johnstone finish wide the on left put the result beyond doubt, with late tries from Miski, Marshall and Smithies as the hooter sounded proving scant consolation for a Warriors side who were otherwise well beaten.

What they said

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara

"For 65 minutes [it was a good performance]. I thought we played pretty much perfect for that but conceding some late tries there is a disappointment.

"I thought we showed how to play a big game for 65 minutes then we showed how to not. Wigan have got too much about them to miss those chances."

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

"Catalans were excellent as we expected but we were way off in so many areas. I think we started the game poorly with the ball and made some crucial errors.

"You would expect we would get a reaction after this but chasing a reaction after a day like today isn't good enough from a club like this."

Player of the match Tom Johnstone

"It means a lot. I have got a lot of football fan friends and they are very jealous I get to play in a stadium like this.

"I am enjoying rugby again and moving out of the environment I was used to. Playing with people like Sam Tomkins and Mitchell Pearce, they just put it on a plate for you."

What's next?

Wigan now face a derby clash away to bitter rivals St Helens on Friday, June 9 (8pm) in a match which is live on Sky Sports. Catalans are at home to Hull Kingston Rovers the following day (6pm UK time).