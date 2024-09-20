Super League: Wigan Warriors rout Salford Red Devils 64-0 to retain League Leaders' Shield

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils Highlights of the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils

A hat-trick from Jai Field helped Wigan Warriors retain the League Leaders’ Shield with a 64-0 rout of an understrength Salford Red Devils in their final game of the Betfred Super League regular season.

The hosts, already guaranteed a place in the play-off semi-finals, were well on their way to securing the Shield by half-time, leading 28-0 on the back of tries from Liam Marshall, Field, Bevan French, Zach Eckersley and Jake Wardle.

Full-back Field went on to complete his hat-trick after the break, with Marshall and French adding a second apiece and Kruise Leeming crossing twice against a spirited Salford team who featured eight debutants as head coach Paul Rowley rested players ahead of next week's elimination play-off.

Elsewhere on Thursday evening, Huddersfield Giants rounded off their campaign with a 34-10 win at home to Castleford Tigers.

Wigan chalk up another trophy under Peet

Retaining the League Leaders' Shield for the first time takes Wigan's trophy haul under head coach Matt Peet to six in three years, following their World Club Challenge and Betfred Challenge Cup successes earlier this year.

Salford, currently fourth, had already qualified for the play-offs, and their exact fate for next week's eliminators - playing home or away and their opponents - will be determined on Friday when fifth-placed St Helens play at sixth-placed Leigh.

The Red Devils soon found themselves being torn through by the hosts, with Marshall and Field diving over in each corner as Wigan established an early 12-0 lead, and the one-way traffic continued with further tries from French and Eckersley following by the 22nd minute.

Salford subsequently managed to exert some proper pressure for the first time, only for an error to be pounced upon by centre Wardle, who seized the loose ball and ran almost the full length of the field to notch Wigan's fifth.

Having led by 28 points at the break, the Cherry and Whites took little time to extend the advantage further at the start of the second half, with Field crossing for his second two minutes in.

Two more tries arrived in quick succession around the hour mark, first with Marshall - registering his 27th of the Super League season - scoring in similar fashion to Wardle and Leeming then getting in on the act.

Eight minutes later, Leeming went over again to bring up Wigan's half-century, moments after that they had a 10th try as Field completed his treble, and Bevan then wrapped things up in the final moments.

'It's important we're proud'

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet:

"We're very proud - it means a lot in terms of our consistency.

"We all know it's not the end of the season and not the one everyone wants to win, but I think it's still important that we're proud.

"There's loads to achieve and winning will help, but it's not the be-all and end-all.

"There is so much difference we can make in this town...and hopefully the fans will want to come on the journey with us."

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell:

"To be the most consistent team of the year is a great feeling.

"We're still very proud of our efforts and what we've done this season.

"It's been a long time since it has been done back-to-back and there was a part of the year where it looked difficult...

"But we had to keep working hard and keep being consistent about what we did, and it's paid off for us."

Huddersfield end season on a high

Tui Lolohea scored a superb solo try as Huddersfield ended a disappointing Super League campaign with a thumping 34-10 home win against Castleford.

The Tonga full-back's first-half effort - he gathered his own kick after a scything run from midfield - was the pick of Giants' six tries and, with Olly Russell landing five conversions, the home side signed off in style.

Second row Sam Hewitt touched down twice, while Harry Rushton, Aidan McGowan and Adam Clune also went over.

Departing players Esan Marsters, Russell, Chris Hill, Adam Milner and Seb Ikahihifo all bowed out on a high in the Giants' 10th win of the season.

Castleford improved after a poor first period, scoring second-half tries through wing Jason Qareqare and former Huddersfield centre Alex Miller, but they slumped to an eighth defeat in their last nine matches.

What's next?

Wigan Warriors now have a week off before their home Super League play-off semi-final against the lowest-ranked team remaining following the eliminators.

Salford Red Devils will find out whether they will be at home or on the road in the elimination round next week and who their opponents will be following the conclusion of Round 27.

Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers' seasons have now concluded, with them finishing ninth and 10th respectively in the table.

