Super League: Wigan winger Abbas Miski inspires convincing win over Toulouse Olympique

Wigan Warriors Abbas Miski scored four tries against Toulouse

Four tries from Wigan winger Abbas Miski set the platform for a convincing 40-6 win over Toulouse to move second in the Super League for the time being.

The Warriors opened the scoring after just three minutes with Miski touching down in the corner following great work from Jai Field and Bevan French.

From that moment on, Toulouse were not in the hunt and Liam Farrell spun in the tackle to go over, while two tries from Miski and one from French saw the home side well in control at the break with a 28-0 lead.

Toulouse pulled one back at the start of the second half with Dominique Peyroux going over, but that just made the Warriors move up the gears with two more tries.

Field showed some neat footwork to cross for a try, while Miski added a fourth to cap off a wonderful night for him and his team.

The Warriors took the lead after just three minutes and they never looked back. Miski grabbed his first try after Field and French combined down the right. Harry Smith converted to make it 6-0.

Wigan were cutting through the Toulouse defence with ease. Field made a break and instead of going himself he opted to find French and the full-back was brought down. Brad Singleton went close to scoring before Farrell was sent through a gap to extend their advantage to 10-0, with Smith failing with his conversion attempt.

Toulouse launched their first real attack with Corey Norman making a half break, while Marcon was unable to collect a Tony Gigot kick to the corner. A rare handling error from Field prevented another try, but a knock-on from Toulouse on the first tackle gave the ascendency back to Wigan.

This time they made no mistake as Field went right and combined with French, who sent a cutout ball for Miski to cross over for his second try of the night. Smith converted for a 16-0 lead and in full control.

Toulouse started to enjoy a bit of possession without creating any chances. Wigan, by contrast, were threatening on every play and two tries in three minutes before the break ended the game as a contest.

First Field, Smith, Kai Pearce-Paul and Willie Isa all combined down the right for Miski to grab his hat-trick, before French interchanged passes with Liam Marshall to cross over. Smith converted for a 28-0 half-time lead.

The visitors were the first to post points in the second half with Peyroux taking advantage of some slack defending to touch down. Chris Hankinson converted to make the score 28-6.

Wigan crossed for their first try of the second period when Field showed off his fancy footwork to bamboozle the Toulouse defence. Smith converted for a 34-6 lead.

The Warriors hit the 40 mark with Miski grabbing his fourth try of the night, while he should have had a fifth but the final pass from Isa sailed into touch.