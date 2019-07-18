Wigan Warriors 46-16 Wakefield Trinity: Liam Farrell hat-trick helps hosts to victory

Liam Farrell scored three tries in Wigan's win over Wakefield

Liam Farrell ran in a hat-trick of tries as Wigan Warriors recorded a comfortable 46-16 victory over Wakefield Trinity in Thursday's Super League game.

The Warriors raced into an 18-point lead at the DW Stadium with barely a quarter of an hour gone and were 34-0 up at half-time on the back of two scores from Farrell.

Wakefield did hit back early on the second half through ex-Wigan man Ryan Hampshire, but a length-of-the-field try from Oliver Gildart and another score from second-row Farrell wrapped up a convincing win.

3:34 Watch all of the tries as Wigan Warriors moved up to fourth in Super League with a 46-16 win over Wakefield Trinity. Watch all of the tries as Wigan Warriors moved up to fourth in Super League with a 46-16 win over Wakefield Trinity.

Wigan opened the scoring after just four minutes with Farrell steaming onto a short ball from Sam Powell to touch down. Hardaker converted to make it 6-0.

The Warriors extended their lead six minutes later with another attack down the left. George Williams, Gildart and Liam Marshall exposed some poor defending, before Hardaker used brute force to get the ball down. He converted his own try for a 12-0 advantage.

Trinity were struggling to get in the game and they soon found themselves 18-0 down with Isa benefiting from a cross-field run from Williams to grab Wigan's third try inside 15 minutes.

Wakefield's Danny Brough looks dejected during the defeat at Wigan

Wakefield only had one real attack at the home side's line in the first 40 minutes and that came to nothing. Wigan then exerted their dominance with three tries in the final 10 minutes of the half.

First, Farrell collected a short ball from Williams to grab his second, while Shorrocks collected an attempted short kick-off from Wakefield to race 60 metres. Sammut then went over on the hooter as he intercepted a pass from Jacob Miller to race away and score.

Trinity showed some improvement after the break and finally got on the scoresheet as Miller sent a kick over the Wigan defence and Hampshire was on hand to touch down. Danny Brough converted, but they trailed 34-6.

Jake Shorrocks was one of Wigan's other try-scorers in the win over Wakefield

Bulgarian-born teenage prop Ethan Havard was handed his debut in the 47th minute and he watched on in awe as Gildart raced the full length of the field to score as Wigan hit the 40 mark.

Hampshire crossed over for his second of the game before Farrell raced away to complete his first hat-trick since 2013, while Trinity had the final say as Max Jowitt finished off a nice passing move in the corner.

Match reaction

1:26 Wigan Warriors' Liam Farrell was named man of the match after scoring a rare hat-trick in the win over Wakefield Trinity. Wigan Warriors' Liam Farrell was named man of the match after scoring a rare hat-trick in the win over Wakefield Trinity.

Liam Farrell was delighted to get his first hat-trick for six years and praised departing Wigan Warriors team-mate George Williams for his role.

1:48 Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester was forthright with his views after his side's 46-16 loss to Wigan Warriors. Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester was forthright with his views after his side's 46-16 loss to Wigan Warriors.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester was left to rue a poor first 40 minutes for his side which left them facing an insurmountable task in the second half.

2:14 Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam praised the contribution of his young players after the win over Wakefield Trinity. Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam praised the contribution of his young players after the win over Wakefield Trinity.

Adrian Lam was pleased to see Wigan Warriors' youngsters come to the fore again, including 18-year-old debutant Ethan Havard.