Wigan v Warrington: Warriors and Wolves go head-to-head in possible semi-final rehearsal

Wigan's Dan Sarginson is poised to make his 100th Warriors appearance

Wigan will be aiming to edge nearer a home Super League semi-final when they tackle Warrington at The DW Stadium on Friday night.

Shaun Wane's side are the only unbeaten side in the Super 8s with a 25-10 victory over Wakefield last weekend making it four Super 8s wins in-a-row.

Another win would not only boost their chances of hosting a final four clash but will also end Warrington's own hopes of doing the same.

The Wolves booked their place in the semi-finals with a 26-24 victory over Huddersfield last time out - their third victory in four Super 8s clashes.

They have met four times already this season with both sides claiming two victories - including a notable Challenge Cup quarter-final success for Warrington in June when they denied the Warriors any kind of score.

The most recent meeting of these sides was a little closer with a last-gasp Josh Woods drop-goal sealing a narrow 13-12 victory for Wigan.

Wigan's Taulima Tautai returns to the selection mix for the Warrington clash

Wane has announced a squad showing two changes to that was announced to face Wakefield Trinity, as Taulima Tautai and Liam Paisley come into the squad for the suspended Joe Greenwood and injured Sean O'Loughlin (calf).

The game will also likely see centre Dan Sarginson reach a career landmark with the centre poised to make his 100th appearance for the Warriors.

Warrington Wolves' Ben Westwood is available for the clash

Warriors forward Gabe Hamlin is wary of the challenge posed by Warrington but warned their title rivals that the Warriors are yet to produce their best in this year's competition.

"I feel like we are on a roll," he told the club's official website. "All year we've been good and had good spells but I feel like we haven't peaked yet. We are coming up with these different plays and always improving. We're not just doing the same as we did last week.

Warrington's Luis Johnson is in line for his Super League debut

"If we can beat Warrington, hopefully we will then be able to go to Huddersfield and Hull F.C. If we can go to the semis with a perfect streak in the Super 8s it would be a dream and that starts this week with Warrington."

Warrington boss Steve Price has drafted Bennie Westwood back into the mix while highly-rated youngster Luis Johnson could also make his Super League debut.

Mike Cooper misses out with a one-match suspension for a high tackle during the recent win over Huddersfield.

Looking ahead to the clash, wing Tom Lineham said: "It's nice to have secured a top four place with three games to go. It's still important to build momentum going into the semi-finals though.

"This is the fifth time we've played Wigan this year, it's two all at the moment so who knows what can happen this time.

"Wigan is a bit of a fortress. I love playing against them as they play a good brand of rugby. They are always good competitive games against Wigan. There's a good history and rivalry between the teams."

Wigan 19-man squad: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Liam Paisley, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.

Warrington 19-man squad: Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Bryson Goodwin, Jack Hughes, Luis Johnson, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Pat Moran, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Morgan Smith, Bodene Thompson, Ben Westwood.