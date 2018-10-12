Wigan Warriors v Warrigton Wolves: Grand Final preview

Can Josh Charnley and co create history for Warrington this weekend?

Ahead of Saturday's Grand Final, live on Sky Sports Arena, we look through five key talking points which could shape events at Old Trafford.

Warrington are aiming to make history by winning the Super League title for the first time when they face Wigan on Saturday, having not won a top-flight title since 1955.

Wigan, meanwhile, have now made five of the last six Grand Finals. They were victorious in 2013 and 2016, but lost in 2014 and 2015. How will they fare this year?

End of an era for Warriors

Emotions are sure to be running high in the Wigan camp at the final whistle, which will herald the departure of Shaun Wane, who has spent more than 30 years at the club as player, scout and coach.

Ahead of his final match in charge of Wigan in the 2018 Super League Grand Final, Shaun Wane spoke to Sky Sports' Eddie Hemmings about his time at the club

With highly-rated backroom staff Mark Bitcon and Matty Peet also moving on, along with Sam Tomkins, John Bateman and Ryan Sutton from the playing group, the Warriors will have plenty of extra motivation to send them out on a high.

Warrington's chance to join the big four

Since rugby league made the momentous decision to switch to summer in 1995, there have only been four different champions.

The Wolves have a chance to bridge a 63-year title gap at Old Trafford

St Helens and Bradford finished top in the first two years when the title was decided by a first-past-the-post

method, and since then only Leeds and Wigan have joined them as Super League champions.

Hull, Castleford and Warrington have all reached the Grand Final since its inception in 1998 but without success.

Highlights of the tries scored in the first Super League semi-final between St Helens and Warrington

Warrington seek to end a 63-year-wait

The average house price was £1,900, Ian Botham was born in this year and Winston Churchill was Prime Minister.

In sport, Stirling Moss became the first English winner of the British Grand Prix at Aintree Motor Racing Circuit and

Warrington were crowned rugby league champions for 1955, courtesy of a 7-3 Championship Final win over Oldham at Maine Road, Manchester.

Warrington full-back Stefan Ratchford says everything is in Wigan's favour ahead of the Super League Grand Final

Price's debut season and Wigan history

Steve Price is in his debut Super League season and is aiming to match the achievement of fellow Australian

Michael Maguire, who guided Wigan to the title in his first season as a Super League head coach.

Warrington boss Steve Price has history against Wigan from his time in the NRL

The 40-year-old may be in his first year, be he has already got one over Wigan, having guided St George Illawarra to victory over Maguire's team in the 2011 World Club Challenge at the DW Stadium.

He was assistant coach at the time but stepped into the breach when head coach Wayne Bennett had to fly back to Australia to attend to a personal matter.

Magnifique year for the French

Wigan full-back Morgan Escare and prop forward Romain Navarrete are set to become the first French players to feature in a Super League Grand Final and victory would cap a momentous year for France.

Wigan's French full-back Morgan Escare has been in super form this year

Their appearance follows Catalans Dragons' historic Challenge Cup final victory over Warrington and Toulouse's superb performance in the Super 8s Qualifiers.