Wigan Warriors 26-12 Warrington Wolves: Jake Wardle stars to help down his old club and move Warriors up to third

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves Highlights of the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves

Former Warrington Wolves loanee Jake Wardle starred against his old side as they suffered a 26-12 Betfred Super League defeat to Wigan Warriors.

The scores were level at the break with both teams scoring two tries apiece, but Wigan were the better team throughout and moved into third in the table as a result of the victory.

The Warriors were too good for their opponents in attack and defence and second-half scores for player-of-the-match Wardle and Liam Farrell saw the home side bounce back from last weekend's loss at Wakefield Trinity.

Story of the game

The Wolves opened the scoring through James Harrison, but it was the hosts who dominated the majority of the opening 40 minutes. They camped on Warrington's line and levelled through Liam Marshall and looked like they would kick on.

Warrington might not have had a lot of try-scoring opportunities, but the ones they had they took, with Daryl Clark going over from close range to put his side 12-6 ahead.

Wigan refused to lie down and a break from Harry Smith, followed by another one from Wardle, saw the ball turned inside for Bevan French to cross over and level the scores.

Warrington launched the first real attack of the game with Clark and Josh Drinkwater both making half-breaks, while Matty Russell went close but Wigan's strong defence kept him out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bevan French ran in unopposed as Wigan scored a terrific team try to draw level with Warrington at the end of the first half of their Super League clash Bevan French ran in unopposed as Wigan scored a terrific team try to draw level with Warrington at the end of the first half of their Super League clash

The Wolves then forced the first drop out of the night and took full advantage as Joe Philbin got a late offload away to Clark who then sent Harrison over, while Stefan Ratchford converted for a 6-0 advantage.

A break from Morgan Smithies up the middle of the park put Wigan in a good position, but as the ball went to the right, Jai Field lost his footing and the chance went begging.

Wigan were dominating all over the park as the Wolves struggled to launch any more attacks. The Warriors finally got the score their domination deserved with Marshall crossing over following great work on the left by Smith and French. Smith added the extras.

Clark took advantage of a flat-footed Patrick Mago and went over from dummy-half, while Ratchford converted and it looked like they would hold the advantage at the break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A moment of brilliance from Jai Field set up Liam Farrell for the simple score as Wigan completed a hard-fought 24-12 win over Warrington in the Super League A moment of brilliance from Jai Field set up Liam Farrell for the simple score as Wigan completed a hard-fought 24-12 win over Warrington in the Super League

Wigan had other ideas. The ball went left again with Smith making a break, the ball went through the hands and Wardle broke the line and sent the ball back inside for French to race away and score.

The Warriors came out fighting in the second half and took the lead for the first time with Smith slotting over a penalty after Marshall was taken out off the ball.

There was a lengthy stoppage as Philbin received treatment after coming off second-best in a collision with Kai Pearce-Paul before the former was led from the field and failed his HIA.

Pearce-Paul was doing a lot of damage with the ball and it was his run that put Wigan in the position to score their third try.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England captain Sam Tomkins believes the one player Warrington Wolves have really missed in recent times is scrum-half George Williams Former England captain Sam Tomkins believes the one player Warrington Wolves have really missed in recent times is scrum-half George Williams

The ball went left and Wardle sailed through a gap created by Jai Field's offload to touch down. Smith converted as the home side led 20-12.

Just like in the first half, Warrington failed to create many clear-cut chances. The best effort in the second half was when Harrison went close, but they found it difficult to break the Warriors down.

With the clock running down, Warrington looked to close the deficit but they blew a great chance as Ratchford's inside ball - intended for Matthew Dufty - went to ground and Wigan survived.

The Warriors then made Warrington pay and put the game to bed 60 seconds later. Field made a break and he drew in Dufty before sending captain Farrell away to score, while Smith was successful with the conversion.

What they said

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet was disappointed with how his side started against Warrington Wolves, despite eventually triumphing 26-12 Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet was disappointed with how his side started against Warrington Wolves, despite eventually triumphing 26-12

"There were elements of the performance that were pleasing and some that we need to improve but the win was an important one.

"We have to be better at the start of games. I thought the two tries we conceded were quite poor ones but in the second half we seemed a little stiffer defensively."

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell could not fault his side's attitude, despite the defeat to Wigan Warriors Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell could not fault his side's attitude, despite the defeat to Wigan Warriors

"Our business is all about winning and we haven't been - and that gets pretty frustrating.

"We are working hard. We have lost a couple of games against big opposition. There is a confidence that comes from winning."

What's next?

Wigan Warriors aim to continue their defence of the Betfred Challenge Cup when they face Hull Kingston Rovers in the semi-finals at the neutral venue of Headingley next Sunday (5pm). Warrington Wolves have a week off before returning to Super League action at Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, July 30 (3pm).