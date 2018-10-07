Argentina 34-45 Australia: Wallabies fight back against Pumas

David Pocock looks to run over Gonzalo Bertranou

Australia wiped out a 24-point half-time deficit for a stunning 45-34 Rugby Championship triumph over Argentina in Salta Saturday to ease the pressure on under-fire coach Michael Cheika.

There have been growing public and media calls for Cheika to be axed after six losses in eight matches this season ahead of the trip to South America.

After trailing 31-7 at half-time, the Wallabies ran in five second-half tries and recalled Bernard Foley slotted all seven kicks at goal during the match.

Pablo Matera breaks for Argentina

It was only Australia's second win of the tournament and allowed the Wallabies to finish in third place instead of last, a spot that they seemed destined for after their woeful first-half performance.

With the loss, Argentina finished in last place for the sixth time in seven years since the four-country tournament was established.

Michael Hooper carries for the Wallabies

It took Argentina less than two minutes for their first try, through Pablo Matera, and by the fifth minute the Pumas had another to Emiliano Boffelli. Michael Hooper scored a converted try for Australia, but Argentina went to halftime with its 24-point lead after a brilliant solo run and try by substitute fly-half Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias.

The Wallabies began their amazing comeback just three minutes into the second half with a try to Izack Rodda, followed by those to Israel Folau and Dane Haylett-Petty. They took the lead for the first time 35-34 when David Pocock scored with 15 minutes remaining.

Emiliano Boffelli goes over for the Pumas

The Wallabies increased their lead to 42-34 with 13 minutes left on Haylett-Petty's second try of the night. Fly-half Bernard Foley converted all six Wallaby tries and kicked a penalty goal to give Australia some breathing room with six minutes left.

Australia and Argentina finished with 2-4 records, but the Wallabies finished with nine competition points to the Pumas' eight thanks to a bonus point for losing by fewer than seven points to Argentina on the Gold Coast in September 23-19.

