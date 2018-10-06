Steve Hansen praises All Blacks fight in last-gasp win over Springboks

New Zealand celebrate with the Freedom Cup

Coach Steve Hansen says New Zealand's ability to keep up their intensity to the end was a key factor in his side's stunning 32-30 comeback victory over South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The world champions trailed by 12 points with four minutes remaining in a game in which they were largely outplayed, but tries from lock Scott Barrett and replacement flank Ardie Savea helped seal a memorable victory to avenge the All Blacks' two-point defeat to the Springboks in Wellington last month.

"I'm proud of the character they (the players) showed," Hansen told reporters. "A couple of weeks ago we didn't manage the game very well and I think (captain) Kieran (Read) and his leadership group can take a lot of satisfaction over how they managed tonight's game.

"It could have easily been one we let go and allowed them (the Boks) to win, but they dug in deep and refused to give up. Sometimes if you keep knocking on the door someone will open it and you can come in."

It was the visitors' ability to keep the tempo of their game high in the final 20 minutes, a trait they have developed in recent times, that put the Boks under the kind of intense pressure they had not felt in the first hour.

"It's an 80-minute game and you have to deal with that. You have your bench there and you need to use them. You can't use the same 15 for the full 80 minutes, players run out of gas."

Hansen had praise for the improved Boks, whom his side had humiliated 57-0 in last year's Rugby Championship under former coach Allister Coetzee.

"South Africa, I thought, played incredibly well and they are probably unlucky not to win it. But a few weeks ago, we were sitting and thinking we were unlucky not to win, so it's been two great test matches that have been great for the game.

"Everybody who watched tonight some will be disappointed, but they can't be disappointed in the rugby that was played."

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus admitted he made mistakes with some of his substitutions but believe South Africa are heading in the right direction.

Erasmus believes that the concussion to full-back Willie le Roux - who was playing in his 50th cap for South Africa - was the turning point for the Springboks and admitted he made some mistakes with his replacements.

"Willie got concussed and we had to make six subs with guys who do not have a lot of caps," added Erasmus after the game.

"I made a few mistakes today with substitutions today but I don't think we are too far off. Our decision making went out of the door - that is down to me not giving them enough game time previously but that is the way the cookie crumbles and we have to learn from that.

"It will certainly mean a lot for them experience-wise next time they are in a situation like this.

"I really believe that we are getting better game by game. I think how we play now compared to the England Test series is different and we really believe we are beginning to catch up with New Zealand.

"There is growth and I think growth is all we can ask for at this stage."