Rugby Championship: Argentina v Australia Sky Live preview

Will Bernard Foley come in and guide under-fire Australia to a final day win over Argentina?

Argentina take on a Wallabies side low on confidence in the final round of the 2018 Rugby Championship on Saturday, and will look to bounce back after a disappointing display at home to New Zealand last week.

Never before have the Pumas achieved a double over any Rugby Championship side, but this weekend they have the chance to do just that and end their campaign on a high following their success in Robina against Australia last month.

Here are five talking points ahead of Saturday's clash from Salta, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 11.30pm...

Playmaker change-up

Having started customary out-half Bernard Foley in the opening two defeats to New Zealand in Sydney and Auckland, Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika sprung a surprise in Round 3 when he dropped Foley for Kurtley Beale, moving Matt Toomua into the 12 slot.

Indeed it was the first time in over four years and 52 Tests that Foley had begun a Wallaby international from the replacements bench.

Foley has been dropped to the bench for the last three Tests

Victory over South Africa in Brisbane followed, but their last two games - with Foley still sat on the bench - have resulted in defeats at home to Argentina and away in South Africa.

As a result, Cheika has done a 180 and reverted Foley back to his starting XV, with Beale moved back out to inside-centre and Toomua dropped to the bench.

Can Foley take his chance and get the Wallabies playing again?

Scrum inconsistencies....

Rarely if ever has a specific set-piece for one nation proved as inconsistent as the Argentine scrum has this year.

The Argentina scrum has been incredibly inconsistent throughout the championship

In their Rugby Championship opener, a front row of Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Agustin Creevy and Juan Figallo struggled badly against South Africa in Durban and were in retreat the majority of the Test.

Yet, a week later against the same opposition in Mendoza, the Pumas pack - with the same front row - were magnificent at scrum time, dominating South Africa and setting the platform for a dominant home victory.

Against New Zealand in Auckland, a front row minus the injured Figallo just about held its own, yet last week against the All Blacks in Buenos Aires, the Argentina scrum - with tighthead prop Ramiro Herrera, who was named in the official 2015 Rugby World Cup dream team, back in - was ruthlessly destroyed.

And either side of those All Black defeats, the Pumas scrum was solid without being on top in victory against Australia on the Gold Coast.

The irony of all this, of course, is that current Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma is a scrum specialist and worked wonders for the Australia scrum during his time on their coaching staff.

Skipper Agustin Creevy and head coach Mario Ledesma must sort their set-piece out

The Pumas' scrum really, truly, is a lottery at present and how it will go against the Wallabies in Salta on Saturday is anyone's guess. It will likely prove significant though.

Cheika's pressure cooker...

Australia head coach Cheika is a man under enormous and continually building pressure, and should his side lose out in Argentina, he may not make it to the next Rugby World Cup in a year's time.

Michael Cheika is a man under tremendous pressure

Indeed his Wallabies charges have now, staggeringly, lost eight of their last 10 Tests in a really poor run of form.

Within the Rugby Championship this year, they have lost four from five Tests - losing heavily home and away to the All Blacks, at home to the Pumas for the first time in 35 years and most recently away in South Africa.

Before that, they lost their home three-Test series 2-1 to Ireland in June, and sustained 53-24 and 30-6 losses in Scotland and England respectively last November.

Should they lose to Argentina in Salta on Saturday, they will finish rock bottom of the Rugby Championship for the first time since the Pumas joined the competition in 2012 - 2009 the last time they picked up a wooden spoon.

Heading to Europe in November, the Wallabies will play in Wales, Italy and England. Will Cheika still be in charge?

First double for the Pumas?

Since their introduction to the Rugby Championship in 2012, Argentina have picked up the wooden spoon five times from six years.

They have never beaten one of the other three nations home and away in the same campaign. In fact, this is the first year they have even picked up two victories at all.

A home success over the Wallabies in front of a bouncing Salta crowd to go with their success on the Gold Coast last month would consequently make history in that regard as their first double success over another nation.

It would also be the first time Argentina had ever notched three wins in the same campaign. Will they manage it?

Team News

For the Pumas, it's a case of good news/bad news. Ramiro Moyano returns to the Argentina squad after his rib injury but superb wing Bautista Delguy is out injured with a shoulder complaint.

The absence of Delguy has triggered a backline reshuffle, with two personnel and two positional changes from the side beaten by New Zealand last time out.

Moyano comes in on the left wing and Matias Moroni switches from there to the right wing in place of Delguy.

Matias Orlando is promoted from the bench to outside-centre, while Jeronimo de la Fuente moves from outside to inside-centre and Bautista Ezcurra drops out of the 23-man squad.

Foley's re-introduction is the only change to the Wallabies XV, with Tolu Latu and Caleb Timu brought onto the bench.

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 12 Matias Orlando, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy (c), 3 Ramiro Herrera, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Santiago García Botta, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Santiago González Iglesias, 23 Sebastian Cancelliere.

Australia: 15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Israel Folau, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 1 Scott Sio, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Ned Hanigan, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 David Pocock

Replacements: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Sekope Kepu, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Rory Arnold, 21 Caleb Timu, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Matt Toomua, 24 Tom Banks. *one player to be omitted.