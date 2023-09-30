Rugby World Cup: Argentina demolish Chile 59-5 to set up Pool D decider against Japan

Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez had a day to celebrate as his side cruised past Chile

Nicolas Sanchez celebrated his 100th cap in style with a try and a flawless kicking performance as Argentina set up a World Cup Pool D decider against Japan with a brutal 59-5 demolition of Chile on Saturday.

Fly half Sanchez scored five and kicked 15 points to become his country's World Cup top points scorer, adding to tries by Juan Martin Gonzalez, Agustin Creevy, Martn Bogado, Rodrigo Isgro, Ignacio Ruiz and Santiago Carreras to put Argentina in second place on nine points.

Argentina lead third-placed Japan on points difference ahead of their meeting next week with a quarter-final spot at stake while Chile exit the tournament bottom of the group with zero points despite scoring a late try through Tomas Dussaillant.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Pool D leaders England have qualified in top spot.

Story of the match

At Nantes' La Beaujoire stadium, Sanchez, already his country's all-time top scorer with 872 points, put Argentina ahead with an early converted try, diving over after a nice dummy.

He added a penalty before No 8 Gonzalez crossed from a maul as did hooker Creevy for the Pumas' third midway through the opening half.

Argentina's Thomas Gallo is chased by Chile's Javier Eissmann

Isgro's yellow card for a high tackle on Rodrigo Fernandez slowed Argentina's progression and no other points were scored before half-time.

Having nothing to lose, Chile came back from the dressing room with a very offensive mindset but were caught cold when Bogado beat Inaki Ayarza's tackle for Argentina's fourth try.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Then, the crowd went wild when Chile's Augusto Bohme touched down after a clever line-out, only for the try to be ruled out for a forward pass.

Argentina continued to be ruthless, Isgro adding another try as he dotted down under the posts before Gonzalez claimed a double, making it 45-0 with 12 minutes left.

Argentina have kept their Rugby World Cup hopes alive with their win over Chile

Dussaillant finally put Chile on the scoreboard to send their many fans wild, but they faced a brutal backlash as Ruiz and Carreras crossed to complete Argentina's crushing win.

What's next?

Argentina now face a huge Pool D decider when they take on Japan in Nantes on Sunday October 8, with kick off at 12pm BST.

Chile's tournament has now come to an end as that defeat keeps them firmly out of the qualification spots.