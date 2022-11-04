Rugby World Cup 2023: Fixtures, schedule and kick-off times for England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland and more in France

Siya Kolisi of South Africa celebrates with the Webb Ellis Cup after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa

France will host the 10th edition of the Men's Rugby World Cup as 20 nations compete for the Webb Ellis trophy between September 8 and October 28.

Having won the Six Nations in 2022, hosts France will bid to win their first Rugby World Cup on home soil, having lost out in the final on three previous occasions.

They will face New Zealand in a spectacular opening match on Friday September 8 at the Stade de France in Paris, the venue which will host both semi-finals and the final on Saturday October 28.

Matches will also be held in eight other venues in Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne, Nice, Nantes and Toulouse.

Pools

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

Fixtures and UK kick-off times

Friday September 8, 2023

France vs New Zealand (8pm, Paris)

Saturday September 9, 2023

Italy vs Namibia (12pm, Saint-Etienne)

Ireland vs Romania (2.30pm, Bordeaux)

Australia vs Georgia (5pm, Paris)

England vs Argentina (8pm, Marseille)

Sunday September 10, 2023

Japan vs Chile (12pm, Toulouse)

South Africa vs Scotland (4.45pm, Marseille)

Wales vs Fiji (8pm, Bordeaux)

Thursday September 14, 2023

France vs Uruguay (8pm, Lille)

Friday September 15, 2023

New Zealand vs Namibia (8pm, Toulouse)

Saturday September 16, 2023

Samoa vs Chile (2pm, Bordeaux)

Wales vs Portugal (4.45pm, Nice)

Ireland vs Tonga (8pm, Nantes)

Sunday September 17, 2023

South Africa vs Romania (2pm, Bordeaux)

Australia vs Fiji (4.45pm, Saint-Etienne)

England vs Japan (8pm, Nice)

Wednesday September 20, 2023

Italy vs Uruguay (4.45pm, Nice)

Thursday September 21, 2023

France vs Namibia (8pm, Marseille)

Friday September 22, 2023

Argentina vs Samoa (4.45pm, Saint-Etienne)

Saturday September 23, 2023

Georgia vs Portugal (1pm, Toulouse)

England vs Chile (4.45pm, Lille)

South Africa vs Ireland (8pm, Paris)

Sunday September 24, 2023

Scotland vs Tonga (4.45pm, Nice)

Wales vs Australia (8pm, Lyon)

Wednesday September 27, 2023

Uruguay vs Namibia (4.45pm, Lyon)

Thursday September 28, 2023

Japan vs Samoa (8pm, Toulouse)

Friday September 19, 2023

New Zealand vs Italy (8pm, Lyon)

Saturday September 30, 2023

Argentina vs Chile (2pm, Nantes)

Fiji vs Georgia (4.45pm, Bordeaux)

Scotland vs Romania (8pm, Lille)

Sunday October 1, 2023

Australia vs Portugal (4.45pm, Saint-Etienne)

South Africa vs Tonga (8pm, Marseille)

Thursday October 5, 2023

New Zealand vs Uruguay (8pm, Lyon)

Friday October 6, 2023

France vs Italy (8pm, Lyon)

Saturday October 7, 2023

Wales vs Georgia (2pm, Nantes)

England vs Samoa (14.45pm, Lille)

Ireland vs Scotland (8pm, Paris)

Sunday October 8, 2023

Japan vs Argentina (12pm, Nantes)

Tonga vs Romania (4.45pm, Lille)

Fiji vs Portugal (8pm, Toulouse)

Saturday October 14, 2023

QUARTER FINAL - Pool C Winner vs Pool D Runner-Up (4pm, Marseille)

QUARTER FINAL - Pool B Winner vs Pool A Runner-Up (8pm, Paris)

Sunday October 15, 2023

QUARTER FINAL - Pool D Winner vs Pool C Runner-Up (4pm, Marseille)

QUARTER FINAL - Pool A Winner vs Pool B Runner-Up (8pm, Paris)

Friday October 20, 2023

SEMI FINAL - Quart Final 1 Winner vs Quarter Final 2 Winner (8pm, Paris)

Saturday October 21, 2023

SEMI FINAL - Quarter Final 3 Winner vs Quarter Final 4 Winner (8pm, Paris)

Friday October 27, 2023

3rd Place Play-off - Semi Final 1 Runner-Up vs Semi Final 2 Runner-Up (8pm, Paris)

Saturday October 28, 2023

FINAL - Semi-Final 1 Winner vs Semi-Final 2 Winner (8pm, Paris)