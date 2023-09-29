New Zealand 96-17 Italy: All Blacks score 14 tries in Rugby World Cup Pool A demolition in Lyon

The All Blacks scored 14 tries in a demolition of Italy in Rugby World Cup Pool A

New Zealand displayed an ominous show of their Rugby World Cup strength and intent with a 96-17 Pool A victory over Italy in Lyon.

The All Blacks scored 14 tries on the night through wing Will Jordan (two), scrum-half Aaron Smith (hat-trick), wing Mark Telea, No 8 Ardie Savea (two), lock Brodie Retallick, flanker Dalton Papalii, hooker Dane Coles (two), replacement back Damian McKenzie and centre Anton Lienert-Brown.

New Zealand fly-half Richie Mo'unga also kicked nine conversions - and McKenzie four - in the victory which puts them on the cusp of a quarter-final place, and on a potential collision course with Ireland, South Africa or Scotland.

New Zealand 96-17 Italy - Score summary New Zealand - Tries: Jordan (6, 70), Smith (17, 27, 34), Telea (19), Savea (22, 45), Retallick (50), Papalii (56), Coles (61, 73), McKenzie (67), Lienert-Brown (76). Cons: Mo'unga (8, 18, 20, 23, 28, 35, 46, 51, 57), McKenzie (69, 71, 74, 77). Italy - Tries: Capuozzo (48), Ioane (80+1). Cons: Allan (49), Garbisi (80+3). Pens: Allan (10).

Italy scored their points on a hugely underwhelming evening through Ange Capuozzo and Monty Ioane tries, and the boots of Tommaso Allan (one conversion, one penalty) and Paolo Garbisi (one conversion).

New Zealand scrum-half Aaron Smith scored a hat-trick of tries, all in the first half

Physical up front and clinical at every sniff of the try-line, the three-time champions made a mockery of the idea that a new-look Italy side might scupper their campaign with a first win in 16 meetings between the sides.

Smith scored his hat-trick in the first half and Savea was a tireless force with ball in hand, securing the bonus-point with his first try in the 22nd minute and adding his team's seventh before the break.

Largely absent was the ill-discipline that blighted their warm-up loss to South Africa and first two matches in France, the 27-13 defeat at the hands of the hosts in the tournament opener and an 11-try romp over Namibia.

New Zealand moved into second place in Pool A with 10 points, ahead of the Azzurri on points difference and three points behind group leaders France, who take on Italy next Friday, a day after the All Blacks face Uruguay.

Jordan opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a brilliant finish from Jordie Barrett's pinpoint crosskick and his fellow winger Talea also crossed in the first half after a scything break from Savea in midfield.

All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea was absolutely superb, scoring two tries and playing a role in a host of others

Despite being 49-3 down, Italy came out with renewed purpose in the second half and livewire winger Capuozzo went over in the corner in the 48th minute for their first try against the All Blacks since 2016.

Sam Whitelock came on in the 50th minute to play his 149th test, surpassing Richie McCaw as the most-capped All Black of all time, and within seconds his long-time locking partner Retallick barrelled over the line for New Zealand's eighth try.

Papali'i scored the ninth, Coles crossed twice and McKenzie came off the bench to make his presence felt by scoring a try and making a second for Jordan.

Replacement centre Leinart-Brown scored the 14th try as New Zealand closed on the 101 points they scored against Italy at the 1999 World Cup.

The victory moved New Zealand above Italy in the Pool A standings, below France

Italy showed pride in the closing seconds, running the ball from their own try-line to have the final word in the contest through a try from winger Ioane

What's next?

New Zealand next face Uruguay on Thursday October 5, in their final Rugby World Cup Pool A game, at OL Stadium in Lyon (8pm kick off BST).

Italy are next in action vs hosts France on Friday October 6, for their final Rugby World Cup Pool A game, also at OL Stadium in Lyon (8pm kick off BST).