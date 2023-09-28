Rugby World Cup permutations: Italy's tough quarter-final chance, Fiji's golden one, South Africa seek response

Italy, South Africa and Fiji face big Rugby World Cup weeks in their respective pools

We look ahead to another key week of Rugby World Cup action, as Italy face the first of two tough chances to reach the knockout stage, Fiji look to clinch a first quarter-final since 2007 and South Africa seek a response...

Pool A: Italy's first of two tough quarter chances

At present, Italy sit second in Pool A below hosts France and above three-time winners New Zealand, courtesy of their bonus-point victories over Uruguay and Namibia, as well as the All Blacks' opening night loss to Les Bleus.

With Italy's two toughest pool games scheduled for the next two weeks, it gives them a couple of shots at landing a victory which would give them an unlikely quarter-final place.

Italy must defeat one of New Zealand or hosts France over the next two weeks to progress

To do so, however, they will either have to win against the All Blacks on Friday in Lyon (8pm kick off BST) - an opposition they have never beaten - or hosts France on Friday October 6 (8pm kick off BST), also in Lyon - an opposition they last defeated a decade ago.

There are long odds on Italy winning either game, but if they can, then a first Rugby World Cup quarter-final place will be theirs.

France have a rest week, and so will spend it mainly hoping talismanic skipper Antoine Dupont can take strides in his recovery from a cheekbone fracture.

Pool B: South Africa seek response to edge towards quarters | Scotland target big win

South Africa's defeat to Ireland at the Stade de France in Saturday's blockbuster leaves the Irish in pole position to top Pool B and avoid hosts France in the quarters.

Ireland are on a bye week, while the Springboks will look for a response vs Tonga in Marseille on Sunday (8pm kick off BST) - a Tonga side who have really disappointed vs Ireland and Scotland so far in the pool, and who will have one of their best players suspended in No 8 Vaea Fifita due to his high tackle yellow card being upgraded to red vs the Scots.

South Africa will target a bonus-point win in their final pool stage game to move above Ireland and sit atop the pool by a point, with Ireland next facing Scotland on Saturday October 7 (8pm kick off BST) at the Stade de France, in a clash which will decide most things in Pool B.

Speaking of Scotland, they did the job in registering a bonus-point win vs Tonga last weekend, and will look for another confidence-boosting success against minnows Romania on Saturday in Lille (8pm kick off BST).

Pool C: All eyes on Fiji vs Georgia in Bordeaux

Australia's feeble defeat to Wales on Sunday may have put slightly less pressure on Fiji in terms of needing results from their final two pool games, but Simon Raiwalui's Flying Fijians know if they get five points from their final two games they will be in a first Rugby World Cup quarter-final since 2007.

Fiji are on the cusp of a first Rugby World Cup quarter-final since 2007

Fiji face Georgia on Saturday in Bordeaux (4.45pm kick off BST), and a bonus-point win will see great celebrations. Even a straight victory of any kind will potentially leave Fiji just needing a losing bonus-point from their final pool game vs Portugal on Sunday October 8 in Toulouse to progress alongside Wales.

The above is providing the Wallabies pick up an expected bonus-point success vs Portugal on Sunday in Saint-Étienne (4.45pm kick off BST) in their final pool game. Anything less from Australia in that game, and Fiji just need to beat Georgia, due to the next tiebreaker after teams are level on points being their head-to-head record.

Fiji's stunning success over Australia earlier in the pools, and their performance vs Wales when they should have won, have been the talk of much of the tournament. Finishing second in this pool will likely see Fiji face England in the quarter-finals...

Wales are on a bye week ahead of facing Georgia in their final pool game on Saturday October 7 (2pm kick off BST).

Pool D: Samoa or Japan to move into contention | Pumas target bonus-point victory

England are on a bye week and firmly in control of Pool D ahead of their final group game vs Samoa on Saturday October 7 (4.45pm kick off BST).

By that point, Samoa may be as good as out, as they face Japan on Thursday (8pm kick off BST) in a clash which is highly likely to render the loser out of contention, due to the fact Argentina are facing Chile on Saturday in Nantes (2pm kick off BST), and odds on to pick up a big bonus-point victory.

Should the Pumas do that, they will reach nine points in the pool - something Japan or Samoa can also reach with victory. The latter two sides can reach 10 points if one wins with a bonus-point.

The final round of pool games will then see Argentina face a must-win match vs Japan to progress, and Samoa facing England in a game in which the Pacific Islanders' quarter-final hopes will either be existent or absent. We will know after this week.