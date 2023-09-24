Wales 40-6 Australia: Warren Gatland's side qualify for Rugby World Cup quarters and leave Wallabies facing early exit

Wales are now odds on to top Rugby World Cup Pool C, while Australia are all but out

Eddie Jones' Australia are teetering on the brink of a historic Rugby World Cup pool-stage elimination after a dismal Wallabies performance saw Wales win handsomely 40-6 in Lyon to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Gareth Davies and Anscombe - the latter after coming on early for injury victim Dan Biggar - featured heavily in the victory, the former a try scorer and the latter kicking 23 points in addition to a wonderful try assist for Nick Tompkins. Skipper Jac Morgan added a third Wales try late on too.

Wales built a 10-point half-time lead after Davies gave them the perfect start with a try in the third minute, and though Australia seemed to respond in the ascendency, the boot of replacement Anscombe ensured Warren Gatland's side wrestled momentum back to lead 16-6 at the break.

Australia out-half Ben Donaldson had kicked two first-half penalties, but the second half was a disaster for Jones' side - the Wallabies head coach booed heavily in the stadium each time he appeared on the big screens - as they were second best to near enough everything.

Wales 40-6 Australia - Score summary Wales - Tries: Davies (3), Tompkins (48), Morgan (78). Cons: Biggar (4), Anscombe (49). Pens: Anscombe (21, 29, 39, 43, 52, 60). Australia - Pens: Donaldson (9, 14).

Australia are faced with exiting the competition at the pool stage for the first time in their history, unless Fiji - who spectacularly beat the Wallabies last weekend - slip up in both of their remaining matches against Georgia and Portugal.

Rugby World Cup Pool C table Pld W D L +/- BP Pts Wales 3 3 0 0 +60 2 14 Fiji 2 1 0 1 +1 2 6 Australia 3 1 0 2 -21 2 6 Georgia 2 0 1 1 -20 0 2 Portugal 2 0 1 1 -20 0 2

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Cole wonders what next for Eddie Jones after Wales thrashed Australia at the Rugby World Cup James Cole wonders what next for Eddie Jones after Wales thrashed Australia at the Rugby World Cup

The omens were potentially cast from the kick-off in retrospect, as Australia gave away a penalty at the very first breakdown seconds in, and less than two minutes later, a wonderful Wales strike play off a lineout sent Morgan sprinting into space, before he offloaded superbly for Davies to take on and score.

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies scored the opening try in just the third minute

A lengthy Wallabies attack through 14 phases in the Wales 22 followed, but it came to nothing when prop Angus Bell knocked on by the posts. Having been playing on penalty advantage, Australia went back to kick three points through Donaldson.

Five minutes later, Donaldson kicked Australia within a point of Wales after a dominant scrum penalty, but they, quite shockingly, would not score again.

Australia's Ben Donaldson kicked two first half penalties, but they would register no more

Anscombe had replaced Biggar just before that, and though he hit the post with his first effort of the tee in the 19th minute, he would not miss again on the night, registering his first penalty points two minutes later after a strong Wales maul drive.

Three more points came via Anscombe after a breakdown penalty, and a minute from the break, he added another after a cheaply conceded penalty at a ruck outside his 22.

Gareth Anscombe kicked magnificently in the Test, landing 23 points

As in the first half, Australia began the second - surely the annus horribilis of 40 minutes in Australian rugby - by giving away a turnover inside the first minute, with Anscombe then kicking a scrum penalty over.

Within seven minutes, 10 more points were added to Wales' lead as a further Anscombe penalty preceded Tompkins' try, which saw Anscombe produce a gorgeously weighted kick ahead for his team-mate to chase and land on.

Nick Tompkins scored Wales' second try off an Anscombe try assist

Credit must go to Anscombe for the skill of kick, but also to Tompkins for the hunger and pace of his chase. It was a score, which though only 48 minutes in, essentially confirmed the result.

Another Wallabies breakdown indiscretion saw Anscombe kick another three points on the hour mark for a massive 32-6 lead, and with 10 minutes to go, the Wales fly-half coolly slotted a drop-goal too.

With two minutes to go, Wales then rounded off their scoring, as Morgan touched down at the back of a rolling maul which motored over the try-line, leaving Wales fans delighted, and Australian fans stunned.

Gatland: Life is about what you deserve, and we deserved to win

Wales head coach Gatland told ITV Sport...

"It was a pretty good performance. Their lines need to improve a little bit but that's okay. Life is about what you deserve and we deserved to win and I'm pleased with their performance.

"We ended up scoring three tries and the message at the end was to go for the bonus point but you can't be too greedy.

On Gareth Davies, Gatland said: "He's a fantastic individual. He's come back and shown how he can defend and what he can do in the game and we're fortunate we've got two quality nines, one more experienced than the other. Tomos [Williams] came on and gave us some zip.

"We're really fortunate and have worked really hard."

What's next?

Wales next face Georgia on Saturday October 7, in their final Rugby World Cup Pool C game, at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes (2pm kick off BST).

Australia are next in action vs Portugal on Sunday October 1, for their final Rugby World Cup Pool C game, at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne (4.45pm kick off BST).