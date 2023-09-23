South Africa 8-13 Ireland: Johnny Sexton and co hold on for gripping Rugby World Cup Pool B victory

Ireland centre Bundee Aki was named player of the match after another impactful display

Ireland showed great heart and stamina to overcome a woeful lineout performance and defeat South Africa 13-8 in a mammoth Rugby World Cup Pool B clash.

A try from wing Mack Hansen, five points via the boot of skipper Johnny Sexton and three from replacement Jack Crowley was enough to guide Ireland to an intense and gripping victory at Stade de France, as they managed to succeed despite an attacking lineout which lost six deliveries.

South Africa scored through a Cheslin Kolbe try and single Manie Libbok penalty, but the latter and Faf de Klerk missed four further efforts to add points off the tee.

South Africa 8-13 Ireland - Score summary South Africa - Tries: Kolbe (51). Pens: Libbok (6). Ireland - Tries: Hansen (33). Cons: Sexton (35). Pens: Sexton (59), Crowley (77).

While the Irish lineout was dominated on the whole, the scrum crucially went toe-to-toe with the Springboks, and their controversial 7-1 replacements bench selection.

Team News Ireland made one change to the side which beat Tonga 59-16 last time out, as scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park came in to start, with Conor Murray moving to the bench. South Africa made headlines by naming a 7-1 split of forwards to backs among their replacements bench - something seen for the first time in Rugby World Cup history, as scrum-half Cobus Reinach was the only back named.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Cole reflects on Ireland's gripping 13-8 win over South Africa in Pool B James Cole reflects on Ireland's gripping 13-8 win over South Africa in Pool B

Ireland were physical from the off, with hooker Ronan Kelleher dominating Damian Willemse in contact, and Kolbe knocking on into touch out wide. From the resulting lineout, Franco Mostert stole Ireland's first big chance, though.

On three minutes, Ireland had a chance to take the lead through a routine penalty from close-range, but Sexton and co surprisingly chose to kick to the corner - the wrong call when the Boks pack stole a second lineout in as many minutes.

As it was, Ireland's Peter O'Mahony was soon penalised for going off feet in the 22, with Libbok able to kick South Africa into a 3-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Manie Libbok kicked the opening points of the Test, but was very poor off the tee thereafter

A crooked Kelleher lineout throw in Ireland's 22 then handed South Africa a golden chance, and though centre Damian de Allende produced a big carry through Sexton, Lowe stripped possession back under the posts.

The act handed South Africa an attacking scrum under the posts, but Bundee Aki superbly stopped Kriel, whose subsequent offload went off Kolisi's head and into an Irish hand instead of a South African one.

A stunning Aki break, and Ireland finally securing attacking lineout ball, then saw Hansen in for a try after relentless Irish pressure and some stunning Sexton hands in the build-up, with the former just touching down before the dead-ball line. Sexton converted too for the full haul and a 7-3 lead at half-time.

Mack Hansen scored Ireland's only try as they held on for a crucial Rugby World Cup win

South Africa soon changed four of their tight five, scrummaged hard and called for a five-metre scrum when they forced a breakdown penalty in the Irish 22. Kolbe would score out wide off another big drive, with no formal review for potential obstruction on Hansen by Kriel in the lead-up.

Cheslin Kolbe's try put South Africa in front early into the second half

Libbok poorly missed the conversion, and near the hour mark came a massive moment, as after South Africa forced an Ireland knock-on through a counter-ruck near the Boks 22, the Irish pack forced an unexpected scrum penalty against the head, allowing Sexton to kick them back in front.

Johnny Sexton kicked Ireland back in front just before the hour mark, after an Irish scrum penalty against the head

South Africa replicated the same trick up the other end soon after, though, forcing their own scrum penalty on opposition feed, but Libbok horribly missed wide again off the tee.

An offside call against Ireland replacement Dan Sheehan handed De Klerk a penalty chance within his own half minutes later, but he hooked wide to miss too in a big let off for Ireland.

Into the closing stages, Ireland went up the other end, and when a Crowley attempted drop-goal was charged down and ran dead, Ireland were handed a five-metre scrum, which brought the comfort of a penalty and three further points when South Africa were penalised for driving early again.

Ireland, with a five-point lead, appeared all but there, but a final breakdown penalty gave South Africa one final lineout attack, which they mauled up to the Irish try-line, but were dramatically kept out by a totally spent Irish defence.

Sexton: The Ireland fans were massive for us | Aki: I've never seen anything like this

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton told ITV Sport...

"It wasn't the perfect Test match and those are always decided by fine margins. We are delighted with the win and it keeps us in pole position in the group.

"It felt like a home fixture for us. We were told there was 30,000 Irish fans coming today and it felt like there was probably double that.

"There was green everywhere and we are so grateful to the Irish people, they do this every time. We will keep going for them.

"We are still not out of the pools, we still need to get a result against Scotland. All our focus will be on Scotland."

Sexton appeared to be struggling with an arm injury in the second half, but shook it off to play a big part

Player of the match Bundee Aki told ITV Sport...

"I am lost for words. These Irish fans, I have never witnessed anything like it. It is a joke. It is only going to get bigger and crazier from here on in.

"Fair play to the boys for playing so well today. South Africa are an outstanding team - they aren't World Champions for no reason.

"They gave it to us and I can guarantee whatever happens, we will see them again and they will bring more pressure. We will see how we go with a week off then regroup again for Scotland.

"We knew South Africa were going to bring it to us and they did."

Head coach Andy Farrell added: "How we managed to stay on point mentally was fantastic, how we kept our heads, getting those couple of penalties at the end when it really mattered, is really the big plus side of our performance.

"That was some atmosphere, if that's the sign of things to come, we're going to be looking forward to the next game, hopefully that pushes us along.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was full of praise for the atmosphere at Stade de France

"It was two good teams going at it and not much between them. It's the next step on our journey, it's a pool stage win and that's what it is."

What's next?

Ireland next face Scotland on Saturday October 7, in their crucial final Rugby World Cup Pool B game, at the Stade de France in Paris (8pm kick off BST).

South Africa are next in action vs Tonga on Sunday October 1, for their final Rugby World Cup Pool B game, at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille (8pm kick off BST).