Antoine Dupont: France captain's Rugby World Cup campaign in serious doubt after fracturing jaw

France's Antoine Dupont leaves the field after injuring his jaw

France captain Antoine Dupont's Rugby World Cup campaign is in doubt after scans confirmed he fractured his jaw in Thursday's win over Namibia.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury in a head-to-head clash with Johan Deysel, whose initial yellow card was upgraded to a red after a bunker review.

Coach Fabien Galthie spoke after the game and admitted that "there was a suspicion of a crack or fracture of the maxillary bone".

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) then followed up with the below statement on Friday confirming the news:

"Antoine Dupont has suffered a maxillo-zygomatic fracture. A specialist surgical opinion has been requested to determine the exact length of the player's unavailability. Antoine Dupont remains with the France squad."

The mercurial scrum-half looks set to miss France's last Pool A game against Italy on October 6 at least, and is a major doubt for their potential quarter-final clash against world No 1 side Ireland or defending champions South Africa.

France attack coach Laurent Labit stated that any questions around surgery were still up in the air, and said the full extent of the damage should be clear in the next couple of days.

"We will leave the time for two-three days to have the opinion of a specialist. It's Antoine and the surgeon who will make the decision" he said.

France are already without their first-choice flyhalf Romain Ntamack for the World Cup after the Toulouse player suffered a knee injury in a warm-up test last month.

Since Galthie took over after the 2019 World Cup, Les Bleus have won a Six Nations by achieving a Grand Slam and have rediscovered their touch, becoming one of the favourites for the sport's showpiece on home soil, largely thanks to their pair of talented half-backs.