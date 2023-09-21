Rugby World Cup: Ireland make one change for South Africa clash as Jamison Gibson-Park replaces Conor Murray

Ireland have made one change for their Rugby World Cup Pool B game with South Africa on Saturday as Jamison Gibson-Park replaces Conor Murray at scrum-half.

Hooker Dan Sheehan finds a place on the bench after he sprained his foot ligaments a month ago in the warm-up win over England, Bundee Aki winning his 50 Test cap for the side.

Aki continues to be joined by Garry Ringrose in the centres with Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe in the back three.

Captain Johnny Sexton partners Gibson-Park, with Farrell then naming an unchanged pack from their win against Tonga as Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong make up the front row, with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan in the second row.

Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris then complete the starting XV.

Sheehan is joined on the bench by forwards David Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson and Ryan Baird, while Conor Murray, Jack Crowley and Robbie Henshaw make up the backs.

Ireland's clash with the Springboks is a tournament-defining one as the winner looks set to top a difficult Pool B and head coach Andy Farrell is backing his side despite not holding the tag of "favourites".

"It is just about us. We have to be good, we have to play really well to beat the world champions because they are in the good form," said Farrell.

"I think everyone else thinks they are the favourites and will win this game and I can see why but we don't feel like that.

"Our journey has had all sorts and it prepares you for bits like this- we will learn more after this one as well.

"It is not a must win, it is not a do or die type of game, but it is pretty important for both teams let's put it that way."

Ireland team to face South Africa:

Starting XV: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. James Lowe, 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. James Ryan, 6. Peter O'Mahony, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan, 17. David Kilcoyne, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Iain Henderson, 20. Ryan Baird, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Jack Crowley, 23. Robbie Henshaw