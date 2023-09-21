Rugby World Cup: Owen Farrell returns at fly-half for England vs Chile, Marcus Smith starts at full-back, George Ford on bench

Owen Farrell will return to the England starting line-up at fly-half, with Marcus Smith in at full-back and George Ford on the bench for Saturday's Rugby World Cup clash against Chile in Lille.

Farrell is back after serving a four-match suspension following his red card last month for a high tackle on Taine Basham in England's warm-up match against Wales at Twickenham, causing the flanker to fail an HIA.

Smith has yet to start at this World Cup, with Ford the man to start and impress at No 10 so far, but the Harlequins man is in from the beginning at full-back for this Test.

Elsewhere in Steve Borthwick's team selection, loosehead Bevan Rodd and hooker Theo Dan make their first starts of the World Cup, joining tighthead Kyle Sinckler in the front-row.

The second row is all change too, as Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum make way for David Ribbans and George Martin, while Jack Willis comes into play alongside Lewis Ludlam and the recalled Billy Vunipola in the back-row.

Scrum-half Danny Care starts alongside Farrell, with Elliot Daly shifting from the left wing to outside centre, replacing Joe Marchant, and Ollie Lawrence coming in for Manu Tuilagi at 12.

Henry Arundell and Max Malins come onto the wings to complete the back-three with Smith, as Jonny May and Freddie Steward come out of the side.

Sale Sharks loosehead prop Bevan Rodd is one of a number of players to come in and start for England

"One of the many great things about the Rugby World Cup is that the tournament provides an excellent opportunity to play against teams that we rarely have a chance to see," Borthwick said.

"It is for that reason that we are particularly looking forward to testing ourselves against Chile on Saturday.

"Having watched our next opponent closely, we know that we will have to prepare and play well against a committed Chile team.

"As we head to the next round, it is only right that I once again pay tribute to our excellent supporters who I know will be right behind us in Lille this weekend."

England: 15 Marcus Smith, 14 Henry Arundell, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 11 Max Malins, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Danny Care; 1 Bevan Rodd, 2 Theo Dan, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 David Ribbans, 5 George Martin, 6 Lewis Ludlam, 7 Jack Willis, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Jack Walker, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Ben Youngs, 22 George Ford, 23 Joe Marchant.

Farrell: I'm massively excited to be back; Ford, Smith and I have developed better relationship

Farrell says he is eager to make his mark on the Rugby World Cup after riding an emotional roller coaster watching England's opening two matches.

Having put himself through the wringer as a spectator, Farrell will find relief in finally being thrust into the action.

"I don't detach myself from it - I'm knackered by the end to be honest! Especially after that first one against Argentina," Farrell said.

"I wouldn't describe myself as a good watcher. I feel involved, I feel like I'm out there at times.

England skipper Farrell says he is eager to return and make an impact

"I feel every emotion that goes with it, sometimes even more than I would if I was playing. I wouldn't describe myself as the best in the stands!

"I wouldn't say I am unbelievably loud, it's just more the emotion of the game. I feel like I go through it all time.

"I'm massively excited to be back. I've been looking forward to getting to the World Cup and it's been tough-ish not playing.

"It's been brilliant to see how well the lads have been doing on the pitch and I'm desperate to be a part of it.

"George [Ford] has obviously been playing fantastic. It's exactly what you want as an England player.

"I can't speak highly enough of the way he's been performing - and the lads as a group. It can only be good for the team with players playing well all across the park.

Farrell described how difficult he has found having a watching brief at the World Cup, due to suspension

"To have two very good players around you [Ford, Marcus Smith] is a very big plus for me.

"The way we go about working together is pretty open and we're constantly talking about the game and constantly trying to get on the same page about the way that we see the team.

"I'd hope that over the however many weeks that we've been together that we've developed a better relationship over the course of that.

"Marcus has come on and impacted the game at full-back. He wants the ball, he wants to make a difference, he wants to get the team on the front foot and I see it being no different on Saturday."

Farrell's quarter-final audition: Will Chile be a big enough Test?

Sky Sports' Megan Wellens...

"It was well known that Farrell would be coming back into this England side this week, but in what position was the real quandary. We now know he has taken back that No 10 shirt.

"It feels unfair for Ford to be dropped after two brilliant performances, but England want to see if this side looks better with their captain in his usual spot following his suspension.

"The big problem for England now is whether they will learn enough from their match with Chile about their No 10 dilemma - will it be a big enough test to decide whether Farrell or Ford should start going forward?

"It should be, in all honesty, a routine match for Borthwick's side and so the question is whether Farrell will have enough opportunity to show that he should "keep the shirt" over Ford, especially after Ford's performance against a tough Argentina side.

"Of course, it is a good opportunity for a run out for those who haven't had much game time, but it may add more selection headaches in the long run and there will be a wide range of opinions on which is the best side.

"There is also the added change of Smith in at full-back which was an idea that came from defence coach Kevin Sinfield. This weekend is probably the best chance to see if his attacking prowess can shine in a position unfamiliar to him."