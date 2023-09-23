Rugby World Cup: Five-try Henry Arundell helps England to 71-0 victory over Chile in Pool D

It was Henry Arundell's day as he scored five times for England in their domination of Chile

Eleven tries from England, with five coming from Henry Arundell, secured a dominant 71-0 Rugby World Cup victory over Chile in Pool D.

Despite a tricky opening 20 minutes, England took control in the second quarter as Arundell's first two tries, first Test tries for Theo Dan and Bevan Rodd, and a moment of Marcus Smith magic gave them a very comfortable 31-0 lead at the break with the bonus point already wrapped up.

With Chile's Matias Dittus sent to the sin bin in the opening exchanges of the second half, England continued to dominate, a second try for Dan coming before Arundell went over three more times for Steve Borthwick's side.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eleanor Roper reflects on England's resounding 71-0 victory over Chile in Pool D. Eleanor Roper reflects on England's resounding 71-0 victory over Chile in Pool D.

England's attack then went into cruise control, with a second Smith try and Jack Willis' close-range effort, plus 16 points from the boot of Owen Farrell, wrapping up the 71-0 win.

Marcus Smith showed his attacking prowess too as England took a chance on him at full-back

The victory sees England keep control of Pool D as their unbeaten run continues, putting them one step closer to a quarter-final spot.

Story of the match

It was a difficult start to the encounter for England as despite having most of the early territory they couldn't convert it into points, Chile threatening on the counter with some free-flowing passing to keep the score at 0-0 after the first 15 minutes.

Arundell has added another selection headache for Steve Borthwick after a brilliant performance

Despite a poor opening quarter, the settling moment finally came for England in the 21st minute as Arundell finished off a scrum penalty in the corner from a flowing Farrell pass over the top to give England a 5-0 lead.

Just three minutes later Dan crashed over from the ever-dangerous England driving maul, Farrell adding the extras to increase England's lead and make the game a much more ominous one for Chile.

Score Summary: England 71-0 Chile England: Tries: Henry Arundell (21, 31, 48, 60, 70), Theo Dan (23, 46), Bevan Rodd (35), Marcus Smith (40, 77), Jack Willis (80); Conversions: Owen Farrell (24, 36, 40, 47, 49, 61, 78, 80)

Some quick thinking then saw Arundell claim his second with just over 10 minutes remaining of the first 40, Farrell taking the penalty quickly and Dan sending the miss pass over the top to allow the winger to walk in and bring the score to 17-0.

As fatigue grew for Chile, England continued to take advantage and Rodd's first England try secured the bonus point for his side as he forced his way over from short range, Smith then finishing off the first 40 in dazzling fashion as he collected his own kick over the top to dive over in the corner, Farrell adding the extras for both efforts to give England a 31-0 half-time lead.

It was welcome relief for England to score 11 tries after struggling in attack in recent weeks

The match only got more difficult for Chile when the second half got under way as prop Dittus was sent to the sin-bin for an infringement on his own line after just four minutes, Dan taking advantage and driving over again from the maul for his second, the Farrell conversion giving his side a 38-0 lead.

Arundell then wanted to get back in on the action and just two minutes later he claimed his hat-trick as he picked up an Elliott Daly kick to saunter in, a fourth try then coming in the 60th minute as he chipped over the top and collected his own effort, the conversions from Farrell helping England past the half-century mark.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Chile then held out for 10 minutes before Arundell was in once again, Smith unselfishly sending the pass out to the wing after finding the gap. Smith's selflessness then reaped rewards as he scored his second with three minutes remaining, finishing off a lovely George Ford pass, Willis going in under the sticks in the dying moments and Farrell converting to secure the 71-0 victory.

'I can't believe it; It's surreal' - What they said

Player of the match Henry Arundell told ITV Sport...

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I can't believe it to be honest. It's a bit surreal. I finished and thought: How the hell did that happen?

"That was a real team performance. We have depth, and we want to attack and have fun out there.

"Today, that was finding a way to win. We've always wanted to attack, and it's nice to see it come off in a game like that.

"We can't get too ahead of ourselves. We need to focus on Samoa and win the group."

England captain Owen Farrell told ITV Sport...

"It's always enjoyable to pull on an England shirt, but to do it in that fashion was good fun.

"I thought we settled into it, after going a good few minutes without anything, and I thought our attitude was great throughout.

"We want to keep progressing everything. We want to be a better team.

"There was a lot of changes today, and the team took a step forward.

"We'll enjoy this and come back raring to go again.

"There's two good players there [George Ford, Marcus Smith], and it always helps when there's good players on the pitch.

"Good communication, and we want to get better at that. The whole team does."

What's Next?

England are back in action on October 7 as they face Samoa in their final Pool D match in Lille, with kick-off at 4.45pm.

For Chile, a big match against Argentina awaits on September 30 in Nantes, with kick-off at 2pm.