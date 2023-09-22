Rugby World Cup: England defeat Chile in Pool D as Ireland beat South Africa in Pool B

That's all for today!Ireland showed great heart and stamina to overcome a woeful lineout performance and defeat South Africa 13-8 in a mammoth Rugby World Cup Pool B clash. A try from wing Mack Hansen, five points via the boot of skipper Johnny Sexton and three from replacement Jack Crowley was enough to guide Ireland to victory, as they managed to succeed despite an attacking lineout which lost six deliveries.South Africa scored through a Cheslin Kolbe try and single Manie Libbok penalty, but the latter and Faf de Klerk missed four further efforts to add points off the tee.While the Irish lineout was dominated on the whole, the scrum crucially went toe-to-toe with the Springboks, and their controversial 7-1 replacements bench selection.Make sure to join us tomorrow for Wales vs Australia, which kicks off at 7.15pm.