Georgia 18-18 Portugal: Late try from Tengizi Zamtaradze denies Portugal first World Cup win

Akaki Tabutsadze of Georgia (L) opened the scoring with an early try against Portugal

A late try from Georgia's Tengizi Zamtaradze denied Portugal what would have been their first World Cup win.

Nuno Sousa Guedes had the chance to grab a late win for Portugal from 22 yards out, but missed the penalty in the last kick of the game.

Samuel Marques, who had kicked everything earlier, had already been substituted - leaving it to Guedes, who let the pressure get to him in a very tense final few minutes.

After a second-minute try by Akaki Tabutsadze, Georgia dominated most of the first half of the Pool C clash as the boot of Tedo Abzhandadze stretched their lead to 13-0.

But Portugal started their comeback near the end of the first half when Raffaele Storti showed great evasive skills to squeeze in for a try and make it 13-5 at the break.

Georgia's Vladimer Chachanidze, top right, wins a line out against Portugal's Nicolas Martins

The underdogs then dominated the second half and were rewarded by two penalties for Marques before Storti blasted through again for his second try, earning Portugal a shock 18-13 lead.

Replacement hooker Tengizi Zamtaradze forced his way over in the corner at the end to level the scores but Matkava sent the touchline conversion wide before Guedes squandered his late opportunity to seal victory.

Despite that, the draw gave Portugal their first points at a Rugby World Cup - having lost all four pool games in 2007 and suffered a 28-8 loss to Wales in their opening match of this tournament.

What's next?

Georgia next face Fiji in Bordeaux on Saturday September 30, in their third Rugby World Cup Pool C game (4.45pm kick-off BST).

Portugal are next in action against Australia on Sunday October 1 in Saint-Etienne (4:45pm kick-off BST).