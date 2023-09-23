Antoine Dupont: France captain undergoes surgery on facial injury and will return to Rugby World Cup squad

France captain Antoine Dupont is to rejoin France's Rugby World Cup squad after undergoing surgery on his fractured jaw.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury during his side's victory over Namibia via a head-to-head clash with Johan Deysel, whose initial yellow card was upgraded to a red after a bunker review.

France sought specialist advice and their captain has now had an operation on the fracture.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) confirmed Dupont will now return to the squad, although their statement did not say whether Dupont will play again at the tournament.

It read: "Following his injury sustained during the France-Namibia match, Antoine Dupont underwent surgery at Toulouse's Purpan University on Sept. 22 at around 11 p.m.

"In a few days' time, he will be able to return to the French team as part of a gradual sporting recovery under medical supervision."

Dupont, the world player of the year in 2021, will likely not be so badly missed for France's last Pool A game against Italy in two weeks on October 6.

But his absence for the quarter-finals might be critical, with France on course for a meeting with top-ranked Ireland or defending champion and No 2 South Africa.

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate underwent a similar procedure during the 2015 World Cup and had to have a metal plate put in his eye socket.

Although he missed the last-16 game against Australia, he returned for the quarter-final against South Africa.