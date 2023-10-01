Rugby World Cup: Australia defeat Portugal 34-14 to keep their slim hopes of making quarter-finals alive

Australia's Izaia Perese runs with the ball during the Rugby World Cup match against Portugal in Saint-Etienne

Australia secured a bonus-point 34-14 victory against Portugal in unconvincing fashion as they kept their slim hopes of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals alive.

The Wallabies would have been eliminated from the World Cup at the pool stage for the first time had Fiji secured a bonus-point win against Georgia in Bordeaux on Saturday.

Fiji won the game 17-12 but the Pacific Islanders' failure to collect five points meant Australia retained an outside chance of making the quarter-finals.

Australia subsequently sealed the bonus-point win in Saint-Etienne on Sunday and must now hope Fiji do not collect any points against the same opponents next week.

Ben Donaldson's penalty put the first points on the board for Australia four minutes in, but Portugal scored the first try of the game as Pedro Bettencourt crossed in the corner with Samuel Marques converting.

Bettencourt was then sin-binned, but Donaldson missed the subsequent penalty and the Wallabies quickly responded with a try to retake the lead as Richie Arnold crossed, with Donaldson able to convert.

With Portugal a man down, the tries came in quick succession for Australia from Dave Porecki and Angus Bell, with Donaldson adding the extras.

Nicolas Martins thought he had pulled a try back for Portugal just before the break but it was chalked off thanks to Andrew Kellaway's tackle and Australia led 24-7 at half-time.

Fraser McReight secured the bonus point for the Wallabies

Fraser McReight crossed six minutes into the second half to secure the bonus point the Wallabies needed to stay alive in the tournament, before Portugal had another try disallowed after Mike Tadjer lost control of the ball.

There was danger for Australia as they were reduced to 13 when Matt Faessler and Samu Kerevi were sin-binned within two minutes of each other.

Portugal took advantage as Rafael Simoes scored a converted try with 10 minutes to go, but Marika Koroibete added Australia's fifth try to finish the game off.

In nine previous World Cups, Australia - who won the tournament in 1991 and 1999 - have never failed to reach the knockout stages.