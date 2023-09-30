Antoine Dupont: France captain returns to Rugby World Cup squad after surgery on broken cheekbone
France captain Antoine Dupont returns to their Rugby World Cup squad after undergoing surgery on a broken cheekbone; "Following the post-surgery medical check-up, Antoine has been cleared to resume progressive physical activity," the French Rugby Federation said in a statement
Last Updated: 30/09/23 10:06am
France captain Antoine Dupont has rejoined their Rugby World Cup squad after undergoing surgery on his broken cheekbone.
The mercurial scrum-half has been cleared to resume physical activity, the French Rugby Federation said in a statement.
"Following the post-surgery medical check-up that took place yesterday [Friday], Antoine has been cleared to resume progressive physical activity," the statement read.
"This activity will take place under the supervision of the French national team's medical staff."
- Antoine Dupont's Rugby World Cup campaign in doubt after fracturing jaw
- Antoine Dupont undergoes surgery on facial injury and will return to squad
- Stream a range of top sports with NOW for £21 a month for six months
Dupont underwent surgery last week and the French camp is hoping he will be able to play in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on October 14 or 15, likely against defending champions South Africa, although no decision has been made yet.
He will miss France's final Pool A game against Italy on Friday.
Dupont's injury, sustained in last week's record 96-0 win over Namibia, put another massive dent in French hopes of winning a first world title after the loss of flyhalf Romain Ntamack.
Maxime Lucu or Baptiste Couilloud will deputise at scrum-half for Les Bleus' game against Italy, who were hammered 96-17 by New Zealand on Friday.
France lead Pool A with 13 points, with second-placed New Zealand on 10, ahead of Italy on points difference.