Rugby World Cup 2023: Samoa open campaign with bonus-point 43-10 win over Chile

Samoa's Jonathan Taumateine celebrates with his team-mates after a try in the win over Chile

Samoa opened their account at the Rugby World Cup after storming to a 43-10 bonus-point victory against Chile at Stade de Bordeaux.

A fairly even first half saw penalty kicks dictate the swing of the scoreboard but Samoa suddenly raced away with four quickfire tries to condemn Chile to their second successive Pool D loss.

Samoa took an early lead through a Christian Leali'ifano penalty but Chile scored the first try of the game when Matias Dittus went over and Santiago Videla converted.

Despite being reduced to 14 when Ulupano Seuteni was sin-binned, former Australia fly-half Leali'ifano put Samoa back in front with two penalties.

Kicking proved to be crucial to snatch points as Matias Garafulic's effort gave Chile the advantage but another Leali'ifano penalty edged Samoa 12-10 ahead.

Duncan Paia'aua scored Samoa's first try of the game, pouncing on a grubber kick to cross, with Leali'ifano adding the extra for a nine-point lead at half-time.

Jonathan Taumateine claimed Samoa's second just minutes after the break and a ruthless period saw Samoa extend their lead further when Fritz Lee crossed and Sama Malolo earned the bonus point with a converted try, scoring near the posts from a maul.

Sama Malolo got two tries for Samoa as they defeated Chile

The game became 14 against 14 when Chilean back row Alfonso Escobar and Ereatara Enari were sin-binned within a minute of each other but Los Condores' miserable afternoon got worse when Esteban Inostroza was shown a yellow card within minutes of coming on as a substitute.

Malolo then earned his brace right at the death, which Lima Sopoaga converted, to cap a dominant afternoon for Samoa.

What's next?

Samoa's attention now turns to Argentina in their next Pool D match, with that game taking place in Saint-Etienne on Friday, September 22 (4.45pm BST). Chile's task does not get any easier as they face England in Lille the following day (4.45pm BST).