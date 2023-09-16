Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales labour to unconvincing 28-8 win over Portugal in Pool C

Louis Rees-Zammit celebrates a try with Rio Dyer in Wales' win over Portugal

Wales made it two wins from two at the Rugby World Cup as a much-changed team laboured to a 28-8 victory over a lively Portugal side in Saturday’s Pool C clash in Nice.

Tries from Louis Rees-Zammit and captain for the day Dewi Lake, both of which were converted by Leigh Halfpenny, helped Wales into a 14-3 lead at the break after a scratchy first half from Warren Gatland's side which included Johnny Williams being sent to the sin-bin.

Portugal, beaten 102-11 by Wales in their only previous meeting 29 years ago, proved game opponents but only had a penalty from Samuel Marques to show for their first-half efforts. However, they did manage a deserved unconverted try in the second half through Nicolas Martins.

A third converted score from Jac Morgan after the break and Taulupe Faletau's try on the stroke of full-time saw Wales eventually seal a bonus-point win though, while Portugal's day was marred by a late red card to Vincent Pinto for dangerous play.

Story of the game

Head coach Gatland had initially announced a team with 13 changes from the one which edged out Fiji in Wales' Pool C opener and was forced into another just before kick-off as Jac Morgan came back in after Tommy Reffell picked up an injury in the warm-up.

Flanker Morgan played a key role in the opening try on nine minutes though, taking a superb pass from Tomos Williams and shifting play to Rees-Zammit on the right. The winger then kicked ahead and used his pace to chase down the ball down the touchline and finish.

That try had come on a counterattack after Portugal had made a promising start, including scrum-half Marques missing an early penalty kick for the lead, and the nation making their first World Cup appearance since 2007 were denied what seemed a certain try for flanker Martins on the break by Faletau's last-gasp tackle.

Wales 28-8 Portugal score summary Wales: Tries - Louis Rees-Zammit, Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan, Taulupe Faletau; Conversions: - Leigh Halfpenny (4). Portugal: Try - Nicolas Martins; Penalty - Samuel Marques.

Jac Morgan burrows his way over for Wales' third try

A yellow card to Wales inside centre Williams in the 26th minute for illegally playing the ball on the ground gave Portugal a one-player advantage for 10 minutes as well, with Os Lobos redoubling their attacking efforts and causing their opponents problems with two 50-22 kicks.

They eventually gained a reward for their attack endeavours just before Williams returned to the field as Marques knocked over a close-range penalty goal, but the three-time World Cup semi-finalists started to assert themselves after being restored to 15 players.

No 12 Williams had a try ruled out by the TMO in first-half added time too after replays showed he knocked on diving for the line, but Wales did increase their advantage before the half-time whistle when hooker Lake forced his way over from close range after tapping and going from a penalty.

Gatland's decision to make mass changes in Wales' pack, including swapping his entire front row, inside the first 11 minutes after the restart saw his side gain some ascendancy and Morgan was driven over for Wales' third converted try on 56 minutes after a spell of pressure inside the 22.

Nicolas Martins finished from a line-out for Portugal's try against Wales

Portugal were not done yet though and continued their effervescent, attacking approach which eventually yielded a try in the 64th minute as Martins took a short line-out inside the 22 and burst over to finish, sparking scenes of joy among his team-mates and the coaching staff.

The joy was overshadowed late in the game though as winger Pinto was sin-binned following a high foot on Josh Adams while jumping to catch a high ball, which was upgraded to a red by the foul play review official in the bunker.

Wales looked to have been denied a try-scoring bonus point in the closing stages by the TMO too when Gareth Davies' score was chalked off for obstruction in the build-up, but No 8 Faletau got their fourth with the clock in the red after breaking from the back of the scrum, with Halfpenny converting to make it four from four with the boot.

'It wasn't pretty but we got the job done' - what they said

Wales head coach Warren Gatland:

"It wasn't pretty, but we got the job done in the end. A few guys looked a little bit rusty having not played together in a while, so we'll take the 'W' and move on.

"People had an opportunity to put their hand up [for the Australia game next week], so we'll go back and review that, and see which guys performed well.

"The line-out didn't function as well as we would have liked and we were probably a little bit lateral at times. When we were direct and won contact we looked comfortable. In fairness to Portugal, they put us under pressure, they moved the ball and I was impressed with them."

Wales try-scorer Jac Morgan:

"I have got to give full credit to Portugal, I thought they were brilliant.

"They really brought that physicality and tested us [on Saturday]."

What's next?

Wales now prepare for what is likely to be a decisive match in Pool C when they take on Australia in Lyon on Sunday, September 24 (8pm BST). Portugal are in action again the previous day when they face a powerful Georgia team in Toulouse (1pm BST).