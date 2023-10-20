Argentina 6-44 New Zealand: All Blacks ease past Pumas into 2023 Rugby World Cup final

New Zealand cruised into the 2023 Rugby World Cup final as they breezed past Argentina in Paris

New Zealand will contest a fifth Rugby World Cup final in their history after a facile 44-6 victory over Argentina at the Stade de France in Paris.

Wing Will Jordan, centre Jordie Barrett and flanker Shannon Frizell struck for tries for the All Blacks in the first half of the semi-final, while scrum-half Aaron Smith, Frizell and Jordan - the latter completing his hat-trick - added four second-half tries.

Jordan also made his own little bit of history, reaching eight tries in a World Cup to draw level with the record shared by Jonah Lomu, Bryan Habana and Julian Savea.

Argentina 6-44 New Zealand - Score summary Argentina - Pens: Boffelli (5, 35). New Zealand - Tries: Jordan (11, 62, 73), J Barrett (17), Frizell (40+2 49), A Smith (42). Cons: Mo'unga (12, 43, 50). Pens: Mo'unga (38).

Richie Mo'unga added three conversions and a penalty with the boot, while two Emiliano Boffelli penalties were all a poor Argentina - who beat Japan and Wales to get to this stage - could score.

The game, in truth, was not a good look for World Rugby, as it failed to come close to living up to the occasion, particularly after last week's epic quarter-finals in Paris saw No 1 and No 2 ranked sides Ireland and France knocked out by the All Blacks and South Africa respectively.

Argentina, who found themselves in a Rugby World Cup semi-final after wins over Japan and Wales, were destroyed

The Pumas began with a lengthy spell of possession in the All Blacks' 22, eventually striking for three points via the boot of Boffelli, but it was New Zealand who grabbed the opening try on 11 minutes when Jordan finished a huge overlap down the right following a crisp attack.

Will Jordan scored the opening try of the contest for New Zealand

Six minutes later - after another prolonged stanza of Argentina phase play in the All Blacks' 22 came to nothing - New Zealand had their second try, as inside-centre Barrett crashed through contact to score in the corner.

Jordie Barrett put New Zealand in control with their second try in the first half

Five minutes from the end of the half, Boffelli narrowed the deficit to six points off the tee after the All Blacks conceded penalties near their try-line when under pressure, but those points were wiped out almost immediately as Mo'unga struck over after a breakdown penalty against the Pumas.

Emiliano Boffelli struck two penalties, but that was all a poor Argentina side could muster

An incorrect scrum penalty against Argentina by referee Angus Gardner - as Ethan de Groot scrummaged forward on his knees - handed New Zealand one final attack of the half, and they took advantage of that fortune to just about put the contest beyond the Pumas as Frizell scored in the corner following a multi-phase attack.

Mo'unga missed the conversion off the post to leave the half-time score 20-6, but, just two minutes into the second period, Smith broke past several Argentina defenders and struck for a brilliant solo try.

Aaron Smith darted to score a superb try early into the second half

Five minutes later, Frizell had his second try after 18 phases of All Blacks attack in the Pumas' 22, with Jordan adding his second score in the corner past the hour mark against a by-then beleaguered Argentina.

New Zealand lock Scott Barrett was sin-binned with 15 minutes to go for a needless cynical act in slapping the ball down while off feet, but it was the All Blacks who would score last as Jordan displayed his outstanding attacking talents to race down half the pitch to collect his treble.

Jordan displayed his outstanding attacking talents in notching his third try

Barrett: We know the job is not done yet

New Zealand centre Jordie Barrett told ITV Sport post-match...

"It is so sweet. It is new territory for this group.

"We slipped at the semi-final hurdle four years ago so I am so proud of this group.

"It is not done yet. We are going to have a tough match regardless of who we have next week.

"It's another week which we are very grateful for."

What's next?

The victory means New Zealand progress to a World Cup final for the fifth time in their history, and will face South Africa or England at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday October 28 (8pm kick-off BST), looking to lift the trophy for a record fourth time.

The defeat means Argentina suffer defeat at the semi-final stage of a World Cup for the third time in their history. They will face England or South Africa in next week's World Cup third-place play-off at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday October 27 (8pm kick-off BST).