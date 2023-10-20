Rugby World Cup: Can England be cautiously optimistic of causing an upset against South Africa?

England will be optimistic that they can provide an upset when they face South Africa in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup

The beauty of knockout rugby is that there is always an upset on the cards and an England win on Saturday could be one for the ages.

Despite being a finalist against South Africa back in 2019, England's form has significantly dipped, fresh faces and a fresh coaching team headed by Steve Borthwick now helping to drive a side which entered the competition with very little expectations on them from fans.

'They won't get out of the group,' was the first cry, then it was 'Fiji will get them in the quarter-finals like they did at Twickenham', now it is 'South Africa will cruise past England in the semi-finals'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach, Steve Borthwick backs his players to succeed against South Africa in their Rugby World Cup semi-final on Saturday and has hailed their progression throughout the tournament England head coach, Steve Borthwick backs his players to succeed against South Africa in their Rugby World Cup semi-final on Saturday and has hailed their progression throughout the tournament

The first two statements were proven to be incorrect and England will believe they can also prove the third as false too. Let's take a look at why...

Producing a performance too early: Building towards the big dance

Throughout the years in the Rugby World Cup, several nations have performed magnificently in the last four, before failing to hit the same heights in the final. They've been said almost to have played their final in the semi-finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England winger Mark Cueto does not rule out an England victory against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semi-final and says all the pressure is on favourites South Africa. Former England winger Mark Cueto does not rule out an England victory against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semi-final and says all the pressure is on favourites South Africa.

This year, the script was slightly different as two of the quarter-finals produced final-esque clashes.

Ireland and New Zealand had fans at the edge of their seat in a war of attrition which the All Blacks ultimately won before France and South Africa dazzled with their skill and the Springboks edged by just one point. Both games set new heights and brought with it all the emotion that the latter stages of tournament rugby bring.

For England, their quarter-final was a slightly more muted contest against Fiji and it could be something which helps them come Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Cole has all the latest news ahead of the Rugby World Cup semi-finals as Freddie Steward is set to be recalled by England in place of Marcus Smith. James Cole has all the latest news ahead of the Rugby World Cup semi-finals as Freddie Steward is set to be recalled by England in place of Marcus Smith.

Being on the opposite side of the draw to the tough Pool B, England's group has not been where the eyes and attention have been focused and with each match, they have built confidence while flying slightly under the radar.

Knockout rugby is about backing performances up and while Ireland dazzled in their win against South Africa and France looked like a tournament favourite, both sides couldn't bring it home in the moment it mattered.

England have made it to the big dance before and will have the confidence they have the know-how and the rugby smarts to do it again.

Picking up points: Farrell vs Libbok

Although everyone loves to see dazzling tries like those in the opening 20 minutes of the France-South Africa quarter-final but in big matches, it is paramount to pick up points when they are on offer and so focus always turns to the place kicker.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South Africa have announced their line up for the World Cup semi-final against England. South Africa have announced their line up for the World Cup semi-final against England.

Indeed, with the way in which Owen Farrell has been kicking from the tee recently, especially in his man-of-the-match performance against Fiji, it is one of England's big strengths heading into Saturday.

Starting South Africa fly-half Manie Libbok has kicked dreadfully in the World Cup to date, and the man who has often taken over the duties in Faf de Klerk is sat on the bench.

Owen Farrell vs Manie Libbok: Rugby World Cup 2023 Conversions made: Owen Farrell 10 Manie Libbok 5

Meanwhile, Farrell's accuracy has improved as the tournament has unfolded and the England skipper knows how to step up on the big occasions.

The Springboks if required would call on Handre Pollard from the bench but if England have managed to take the contest that deep and make it about the tightest of points margins, they will be happy to have Farrell on their side.

Strength in depth: Avenging the 2019 loss

England's Rugby World Cup final loss to South Africa in 2019 was a heartbreaking one and most certainly will be fuel for the fire on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Owen Farrell says that the Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Saturday is a new challenge and nothing to do with the 2019 final when the two teams met in Japan. England captain Owen Farrell says that the Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Saturday is a new challenge and nothing to do with the 2019 final when the two teams met in Japan.

The squad will want to avenge that moment and with Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Joe Marler, Jamie George, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Kyle Sinckler, Billy Vunipola, and George Ford all involved in the matchday 23 from four years ago, there will be an abundance of desire in the dressing room to get the job done.

The experienced members of the squad who carry that scar will be alongside an abundance of youth too that carry no extra weight into the contest and so the coupling of the two could work out to be the driving force behind an England victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' James Cole previews England's semi-final clash against South Africa at the Rugby World Cup. Sky Sports News' James Cole previews England's semi-final clash against South Africa at the Rugby World Cup.

Freddie Steward is back in the side in place of Marcus Smith and the full-back will try and nullify the dangerous high kicks that South Africa can produce.

If the effort matches the energy and the stars align, England will believe they can continue their unbeaten run in this Rugby World Cup.

On Saturday in Paris, we will find out if this is the case.