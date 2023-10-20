Marlie Packer double helps England start WXV series with win over Australia in Wellington

England made a winning start to the new WVX series

Marlie Packer led the way with two tries as England kicked off the new WXV 1 series with a 42-7 victory over Australia in Wellington.

Hannah Botterman, Ella Wyrwas, Jess Breach and Megan Jones grabbed one try apiece for the Red Roses as well, while Hollie Aitchison kicked all six of her conversion attempts.

Australia's response came from a converted try Ashley Marsters in the second half, but the Wallaroos also had second row Annabelle Codley sent off after picking up two yellow cards as they were well beaten by Louis Deacon's side.

It took just six minutes for England to get on the board as they capitalised on a strong start, with prop Botterman going over from close range following a line-out.

Wyrwas then marked her first international start with her first Red Roses try 12 minutes later. England won a turnover and Jess Breach's run set in motion an attack which finished with the scrum-half taking an offload to score.

Australia were left temporarily down to 14 players on the half-hour mark when Codley was sin-binned for a high tackle and England took full advantage just one minute later when a powerful maul allowed Packer to score her first try of the game.

The try-scoring bonus was secured two minutes before half time as well, with Wyrwas going from scorer to provider and setting up winger Breach to finish in the corner.

Megan Jones completed the try-scoring for England

Botterman was close to adding a second try following a scrum penalty soon after the restart only for a knock-on to deny her, but another driving maul led to back row Packer grabbing her second of the match on 47 minutes.

Australia hit back in the 54th minute when replacement Marsters went over from close range, but England were quick to respond as Wyrwas sent outside centre Jones racing away to score the Red Roses' sixth try.

A second yellow card for Codley following another high tackle saw her dismissed with 22 minutes remaining, while England had replacement Sarah Beckett sent to the sin-bin in the final minute.

There was no denying the Red Roses though and attention now turns to their second match against Canada, who they beat 2-0 in this year's Test series, in Dunedin on October 27.