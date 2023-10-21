England 15-16 South Africa: Handre Pollard pounces to send Springboks into Rugby World Cup final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Cole reflects on England's painful one-point loss to South Africa in the World Cup semi-final Sky Sports' James Cole reflects on England's painful one-point loss to South Africa in the World Cup semi-final

Handre Pollard's late penalty sealed South Africa a spot in the Rugby World Cup final as England fell to a heartbreaking 16-15 loss in Paris.

England executed their game plan to near perfection in first half as four Farrell penalties gave them a 12-6 lead, South Africa responding with two penalties of their own.

The Springboks coaching staff made a huge call after just 30 minutes to replace starting fly-half Manie Libbok with Pollard, the team clearly unimpressed with his kicking game so far.

An incredible drop goal from the England skipper gave his side a 15-6 lead with just under 20 minutes remaining but then the Springboks hit back as Rudolph Snyman went over from close range and Pollard converted to make it a two-point deficit.

The South Africa scrum then dominated and a scrum penalty in the final few minutes was converted by Pollard to give them a 16-15 lead which was enough for the unlikeliest of likely wins.

South Africa were the clear favourites heading into the contest but led for only two-and-a-half minutes and it feels like a 'what could have been' moment for Steve Borthwick's men.

Story of the match

England started with intent in Paris and when the first penalty came from the breakdown after two minutes the forward pack roared with satisfaction, Farrell converting to give his side an early 3-0 lead.

The Springboks were slightly shocked by the force with which England started and then another penalty came for hands in the ruck, Farrell kicking from close range to extend the advantage to 6-0.

England's Owen Farrell kicked four penalties against South Africa

Some ill discipline then cost England as Farrell answered back to the referee and caused the penalty to be marched forward by 10 metres, Libbok obliging by converting and taking the score to 6-3 with just under 20 minutes to go of the first 40.

England then regained some composure and a brilliant tackle by Freddie Steward led to some loose handling by the Springboks and subsequently another breakdown penalty, Farrell converting to bring the score to 9-6.

England kept themselves in the contest throughout the whole encounter

South Africa then made a huge call to pull off Libbok after just 30 minutes and bring on the experienced Handre Pollard in his place and a penalty for offside then gave them another opportunity for points, Pollard kicking to bring it back to a three-point game.

With just under two minutes of the first half remaining, a penalty for obstruction gave Farrell his hardest effort for points by far but the captain banged it over to take the score to 12-6 at half-time.

Score Summary: England 15-16 South Africa England: Conversions: Owen Farrell (2, 10, 24, 38) Dropgoals: Owen Farrell (53) South Africa: Tries: Rudolph Snyman (69); Conversions: Manie Libbok (21), Handre Pollard (35, 70, 78)

England were on top at the beginning of the second half too as they muted any South Africa attack, Rassie Erasmus and the coaching staff making a raft of changes early on as their ruthlessness continued.

Farrell then showed his siege mentality to send over a monster of a dropgoal from 45 metres out on the 53rd minute which he had no right to kick to extend his side's lead to 15-6.

There was fire on both sides as it went down to the wire

Their gameplan continued to pay dividends as South Africa just couldn't find a gap in the defensive wall, England's lineout and maul stronger than many suspected.

The Springboks weren't done though as after a raft of scrum penalties, Snyman picked up the ball and forced his way over, Pollard converting to bring the score to 15-13 with 10 minutes remaining, a penalty from the Springboks veteran then giving his side the crucial 16-15 lead.

South Africa led for only moments of the contest but it was enough for them to seal another classic contest against old foes New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final.

'I hope we made everyone at home proud' - What they said

England skipper Owen Farrell told ITV Sport...

Farrell was on fire with the boot in Paris

"I've seen him do that a few times [Pollard]. That's a clutch kick if ever I've seen one, so fair play to him.

"My overriding feeling now is not too much about the game, but how proud I am of the group. How proud I am over what they've done over the last five months together. It's not all gone our way.

"The fight we've shown today and effort we put in. The sheer will at times today was outstanding and I hope we made everyone proud back home as well.

"This is definitely the last World Cup for some people, but one thing I do know is this team has got a bright future.

"Pride is the only thing in my head at the minute. We've kind of been through it all, it's been a real rollercoaster.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi told ITV Sport...

"Honestly, all the hard work we've put in is paying off.

"It was ugly today, that's what champions are made of.

"I give all credit to England, they worked hard. Coach Steve and Owen, they pulled themselves together and they showed who they are. They are not a team to be taken lightly.

"To my team, it was ugly today, like it was last week, but we found a way to fight back and get back into the game, so well done to the boys.

"I'm really proud of the fight that we showed."

What's next?

The victory for South Africa means they now face New Zealand in a World Cup final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday October 28 (8pm kick-off BST).

The defeat for England means they come up against Argentina in next week's World Cup third-place play-off at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday October 27 (8pm kick-off BST).